Your August Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for August 2023

On 29 August Uranus turns backwards in the sign of Taurus, encouraging us to review the actions of the last six months before we embark towards a new vision for the future. The planets are directing us all to a reawakening of past values and objectives that should have meaning and real tangibility.

Notable Astrological Dates

✧ 1 August – Full moon in Aquarius, 19.31

✧ 16 August – New moon in Leo, 10.38

Aries

Movements that began last month to do with social or romantic situations could feel like they are regressing in energy and vision. The planet Venus is retrograde this month, and this usually indicates a period of internal examination. For you, this means looking into what actually makes you happy.

Taurus

Your planetary ruler Venus is retrograde in the home sector of your solar chart for the entire month, which means there is a huge emphasis on family concerns and diplomacy – with you at the centre. On 29 August the planet goes retrograde in your own sign: it’s time to reflect on the last six months and the changes that you have made already.

Gemini

Your ruler Mercury goes retrograde towards the end of the month in your 7th house of relationships, which governs how you deal with others. This is a period in which you need to be focused on what you really want out of life, what visions you have for your future, and how others can support that vision – or at least share your outlook.

Cancer

Venus is retrograde in your solar 2nd house this month, so be aware of your finances and how you spend your money. This is a month in which you need to look at how you value yourself in terms of your own self esteem and your body. When we feel good about ourselves, we create more opportunities for self-growth. This is a month to remind you of that philosophy.

Leo

Venus, the planet of relationships, is travelling backwards in your own sign this month. Make sure you take notice of what others are trying to say to you, without getting into silly arguments just to prove a point. Most of your energy should be directed towards your personal finances, since the planet Mars is travelling in your solar 2nd house.

Virgo

Both Venus and Mars are travelling in your own zodiac sign this month, allowing a new direction in your thinking about the future to be at the forefront of your mind. Venus, the planet of beauty, is retrograde and transiting in your solar 12th house , which brings in a sense of appreciation for quiet and reflective time, and in particular, meditation practice.

Libra

Your planetary ruler Venus is retrograde in the sky this month, in your solar 11th house, which rules groups and friendships. This is a good time to really allow yourself to become engrossed in the collective and other people’s viewpoints: you will pick up some valuable hidden knowledge.

Scorpio

The planet Venus is retrograding in your 10th house, which rules your career and public persona. This indicates a period in which you will have to be the judge and jury when it comes to your wants and desires in relation to your career. This can be a fruitful time, as you begin to realise what is important to you and what changes in your work you would like to make.

Sagittarius

Any travel arrangements this month may need to be planned with microscopic detail, since the planet Venus is retrograde in your own solar house, which rules over long-distance travel. Saturn, travelling in your 4th house, maintains a heavy grip on your own personal roots and family. It’s time to delve deep into your ancestral heritage.

Capricorn

Your planetary ruler Saturn is moving backwards in the communication sector of your chart this month. You might have to allow others to speak for you, or to translate your ideas, this month. Jupiter is providing the good vibes in your 5th house of creativity and self-expression, which allows you to connect with others with the same interests.

Aquarius

Oh dear – you have a Venus retrograde to contend with in the relationship area of your chart. This could indicate a period in which you find yourself going back and forth in a partnership, or searching for some clarity on a situation with another that has been fuzzy for some time.

Pisces

Venus is going retrograde in your solar 6th house, which will bring up issues to do with how you look after your body, and in particular, dietary changes. This should bode well with the transit of Saturn travelling in your own zodiac, since both planetary combinations can help you to add self-discipline to your everyday life.

