by Inna Segal

The etheric body or life body is related to the plant kingdom. This subtle body gives form to the physical body, as without it, the different parts of the physical body would fall apart.

A part of our etheric body comes from our parents and carries hereditary forces within it. The same cosmic and earthly forces which enable the plants to grow also give us our growth; this is

etheric energy or prana.

To an intuitive or a clairvoyant, the etheric body looks like a copy of the physical body with all its bones, muscles and organs. Before any illness appears in the physical body, it will impact the

etheric body first.

The etheric body permeates the physical in all its parts and can be seen as its architect.

So often we complain and wonder why we are not creating the type of experiences we desire; however, if we had extra sensory vision and could see what our limiting, fearful thoughts which have been fed and fed and fed over many years look like, we would not be surprised.

Our etheric body, which is a life body as well as a body of memory and habit, stores these thought forms. Eventually these heavy, limiting, every-day-is-the-same, survival, fear, hurt and trauma-based thoughts create a hardening of the etheric body.

When the etheric body is hardened enough, your ability to stretch, grow, learn, heal and evolve greatly diminishes. As you rebuild a fortress out of this new hardened etheric substance around you, life becomes heavier and darker and no matter which way you look, you only see pain, fear, limitation and lack. And of course, sickness!

When you become conscious, you start to invest your time, effort and energy into a new type of thinking and living.

You start to be aware of the things that harden your etheric body, for instance, spending too much time interacting with technology, watching TV, drinking alcohol, being harsh and critical, focusing on lack, taking any type of synthetic or recreational drugs, lack of love, intimacy and nurturing.

You also realise that your old, outdated thinking has now become a big part of your habits, which means it’s going to take time, effort and persistence to change.

The things that soften your etheric body are art, beauty, creativity, movement, love, heart openness, deep and profound thinking, and an interest and understanding of the divine forces.

As your etheric body strengthens you start to think in a more creative way, your energy revitalises and your health dramatically improves.

This is an extract from Understanding Modern Spirituality by Inna Segal, which is published by Rockpool and is available from all good bookstores from 8 June 2023.

About the author:

As well as being an expert in energy medicine and human consciousness, and a gifted healer herself, Inna Segal is a sought-after spirituality speaker, TV host, and author of several books, including The Secret Language of

Your Body, and The Secret Language of Colour Cards.