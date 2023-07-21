Cultivating with Heart Power

by Belinda J. Womack

Your Soul wants your ego to be happy. A happy ego, aligning with Heart and Soul, is a person who is a singing ray of the Central Sun. Such a human being asks Source for everything they desire. They receive it because they have the patience to wait for all things to come to them in divine order. This human being wisely fills up with trust and walks in faith that they are always loved and cared for no matter the situation. They are rarely miserable because they accept that they are on Earth to work with the greatest power of undiluted love in all aspects of life.

You have our full support and encouragement to be this person. We acknowledge your courage and remind you that you deserve to experience a safe, secure, happy, and wealthy childhood for all your days. This has always been Mother-Father-God’s plan for you. Now is the time for you to use the energy of the ego to focus on being grateful for who you have become even if you have not arrived at the goal. Gratitude is the mental frame of mind that will support you in experiencing the very best results of the law, As Above, So Below and As Within, So Without. You were born with the ability to draw to you all the highest vibrational support you need. Do you agree that the most successful farmer has great help and the best weather?

We fully acknowledge that not all creative activities need to be seen, symbolically, as a fruit tree that expands into an orchard. The sisters may also provide ideas that focus on fun. Enjoyable activities that encourage the expression of your creative passion help you receive from Source. As you spend time in your creativity garden, Soul may send you an exciting idea that will allow you to receive your paycheck from Mother-Father-God. If you do not need to earn a livelihood because you are set financially, then Soul will send you inspiration on how you can be a consciousness shifter and participate in higher service to Schoolroom Earth. Why? Because of the second divine law, the Law of One. When you do something that is for your greatest good and highest joy and for the greatest good of all, life can only get better. Using Heart Power, through the third divine law, to draw to you the help you need to transform your creative idea into a service that benefits others will ensure your success.

The essence of Heart Power

Heart Power attraction is not something you can buy no matter how much money you may have to spend. It is something that Creator gives to you as you raise your vibration and open your life to trusting Soul.

Heart Power attraction is simply all three divine laws working in unison on your behalf, together with your ego actively engaged using positive intention. You can see how your Heart Power attraction is working in your everyday life by being aware of what you are already drawing into your reality.

For example, if you need support to launch a new business and your next-door neighbor rings your doorbell and offers to make an impressive website for you, then you can see that your Heart Power attraction is working very well. On the other hand, if you are asking for help and no one is available then this tells you that your Heart Power attracting needs a boost from Soul. Remembering that the outside reflects the inside can be helpful in recognizing if your Heart attraction is working at full Soul Power.

On Schoolroom Earth, part of your education requires that you engage with other human beings. Those people who are completely self-sufficient and avoid having any kind of interaction with other people can be sure that in a future life they will have a physical dependency where they must ask and receive help from others. People who fear human interaction have turned off the Heart Power attraction to protect themselves emotionally.

Most human beings’ Heart Power can benefit from eight essential healing techniques. You need these tools to assist you in transforming the grief, sorrow, and loss from the past. Grief clogs the human pulmonary system (the heart and lungs) as well as the flow of Heart Power.

Please read through the below exercise and visualize the steps as you go along. This is a profoundly healing experience and may make you feel physically drained temporarily due to the great release of sorrow. Give yourself time to rest and trust that your energy will return with the intake of joy from Soul. Please do not skip over this step because it is crucial to awakening and expanding your Heart Power attraction.

Healing Experience

Transforming Your Heartache

Breathe in deeply and exhale completely. Walk through the purple door. Join your divine inner child, divine feminine, and divine masculine who you will find standing in a shallow lake, under a white-gold waterfall of pure, undiluted love. Welcome your ancestors to join you under the beautiful waterfall. Say to them, “Thank you, ancestors from my mother’s side, father’s side, and all my past lives, for participating in the transformation of grief, sorrow, and loss that I carry for you.”

Invite all your hurting selves, emotionally, mentally, and psychically overwhelmed selves, and heartbroken selves from this life to join you and your ancestors in the white-gold lake of undiluted love. Begin to chant softly, “I forgive it all. I forgive it for all of us.”

As you say the mantra, the waterfall turns violet with the energy of transformation and forgiveness. Open your rib cage as if it is a magic door. Ask your ancestors, divine Self, and hurting human selves to open their heart doors as you have done.

Say, “Grief, I acknowledge you. Loss, I acknowledge you. Sorrow and overwhelm, I acknowledge you. I release you into the violet-fire waterfall of forgiveness and ask that you return to the Central Sun to be transformed into abundant joy.”

Listen as your ancestors, divine Self, and suffering human selves acknowledge all that needs to be acknowledged. A great wave of dark energy that tastes like salty tears and cries out as it is released, leaves each participant. Your divine inner child is releasing for your wounded child, your divine feminine is releasing for your human female, and your divine masculine is releasing for your human male.

Once the darkness lifts, the waterfall and lake turn opalescent, sparkling with gold and silver. The sky fills with the white-gold radiance of the Central Sun.

Say together, “I call my joy and trust in a happier life into my humanity!” Repeat until you feel light and free. Thank your ancestors and see them ascend on a white marble staircase to Heaven. See yourself step back through the purple door and then continue reading to discover some helpful tools for activating your Heart Power.

About the author:

Belinda J. Womack has been a clear messenger for the 12 Archangels for more than 30 years. She offers a multitude of online courses, advanced trainings, and consultations on the teachings of the 12 Archangels of the Central Sun through her website, BelindaWomack.com.