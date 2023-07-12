How to kick-start spiritual evolution by using your home as a living vision board

by Kimberley Garner

Consider the place where you lived at 20 years old – the furnishings, the decor and how you arranged your space. It spoke to your burgeoning independence and reflected the lens through which you experienced the world. Imagine living in that same space today. The decor, furnishings and aesthetic would likely not feel inspiring to the being you’ve now become. As we mature our interests shift, our aesthetic deepens and what inspires us develops in unexpected ways.

Our home communicates the narrative of our life, reflecting back to us who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going.

So, how might we create an environment which cultivates and nourishes our ideals? As we evolve our home must evolve with us. Our home is an essential ingredient to our overall well-being and fulfilment, yet offers a portal for accelerating our deeper aspirations to fruition.

Your home as a living vision board

Think of home as your three-dimensional living vision board. Every vision board begins with an understanding that when our desires and values are reflected back to us on a consistent basis, we eventually manifest those ideals into material form. In the same way, we’re subject to whatever our home communicates to us whether we realise it or not, so we want to make certain we curate a space aligned with what we desire.

This metaphor of home as our living vision board is rooted in the science of epigenetics. Epigenetics is a field of cellular biology that studies how our environment informs outcome. In the late 1960s, cellular biologist Bruce Lipton (The Biology of Belief) experimented with identical stem cells in three differing petri dish environments. The outcomes of the formerly identical cells shifted, each matching the influencing factors of their shared environment, hence proving that environment informs outcome. This concept translates for all living things and their living environments.

It’s worth noting that every cell in our body is strung along for this environmental ride by default, so whatever is showing up in our living space also presents itself in whatever’s going on in our body. We cannot separate how we feel emotionally from the cellular experience within our body.

Our home perpetuates what we think and how we feel, making it one of most significant relationships of our life. It’s similar to manifesting, yet here’s the rub with manifesting: we don’t like to call it manifesting unless we’re creating something we actually want. In a sense, our home is already acting like a living vision board – it’s just not necessarily yet consciously aligned with the values and intentions we hold dear.

When our home reflects the values, intentions and desires we treasure, our life shifts. There’s an invisible force supporting everything we do that cradles the space between our outer life and inner world. What we display within our home directly impacts how we feel from moment to moment. Over time the cumulative effects of those feelings influence our behaviour, attitude and choices, ultimately impacting the trajectory of our life.

Kimberly Garner is the founder of the School of Holistic Design and pioneers the field of NeuroSpatial Linguistics. Her work as design curator, teacher, writer and philosopher has led her to the simple fact that home is an essential ingredient for well-being, human flourishing and personal evolving.

schoolofholisticdesign.com

Instagram: @schoolofholisticdesign