How to use tarot for storytelling and spiritual development

Stories are inherent to who we are. We use them to make sense of the world, to build a common landscape and to connect with others. Since the dawn of time, we have used narratives to inspire and shape the way we think.

The tarot is littered with powerful imagery, with signs and symbols that combine to tell a story in our mind. It’s only natural that when we look at the cards, we see these tales develop and take on a new life. We feel the character’s plight. The dilemmas and challenges that arise are easily identifiable, and we are instantly drawn into the tale.

By making each scenario real and experiencing it in story form, we can tap into the energy of the cards and truly understand what they represent. Not only that, but storytelling helps us remember the significance of each card. It triggers our latent imagination and gives a unique slant to a reading – you are not simply reading the cards; you are telling the tale as you see it.

The Fool’s journey

The Fool’s journey is an epic tale of growth, adventure and enlightenment. As the main protagonist of the tarot, the Fool encounters all of the other cards within the Major Arcana as he traverses through each stage of life. There are lessons to be learnt, and moments of divine intervention to be experienced. Each of the Major Cards represents a turning point, a fateful encounter, or a challenge to be mastered. At first glance, you might assume that the Fool’s journey has little to do with your own life. It seems almost cinematographic or otherworldly, but once you immerse yourself in the tale, you realise that you yourself are experiencing these stages as you progress through the world.

Try This: Where are you on the Fool’s journey?

The Fool’s journey is applicable to all of us. The highs and the lows, the strength and wisdom gained, as he forges his path forwards and moves towards enlightenment is something we can identify with. To better understand the cards and their place within the journey, spend some time reflecting upon your own life and where you are right now. Take out your journal and pen and answer the following questions.

What part of me is like the Fool? Perhaps you’re spontaneous or see yourself as an independent spirit. Maybe you feel you’re a loner, carving your own path in life

What is my greatest challenge at the moment?

What is my greatest achievement so far?

What have I learnt from the challenges I have faced, and the goals I have reached?

Which card in the Major Arcana speaks to me right now?

Assess where you are on the Fool’s Journey, and what truths you have yet to discover.

Try this: Tell your version of the Tarot Tale

Place the tarot cards down in the order that the Fool encounters each one, then have a go at telling the story laid out in front of you

This doesn’t have to be a masterpiece or word perfect. Let the cards lead you on the journey and write a couple of sentences for each one

Read the tale aloud and make any adjustments to make it flow

As you begin to see where each card fits in the story, and how the Fool moves forwards, you will understand the card’s importance and what it represents more fully

Telling tales

Once you understand the theme and have a basic grasp of what each card means, you can begin to make connections and create your own narrative for each suit. This is not as complex as it sounds – each suit begins with an Ace, a spark of an idea, the birth of an emotion, a passion, or the giving of a gift from which the story can develop. It is also possible to isolate the cards and create individual tales for each one, which capture the essence and reveal a deeper meaning.

Stretch your imagination

The tarot is a gift born from the imagination of extraordinary artists and mystics. It’s a creative tool which can be used to tell the future, provide insights and guidance, and help you manifest the things you want. The key, as with all creative magic, is to give your imagination free rein, and develop a personal relationship with the pack.

Read the full Tales of the Tarot article in our March/April 2023 issue.

Alison Davies is an author, professional storyteller, and freelance writer with an interest in folklore and spirituality.

The Tales Behind Tarot: Discover the Stories Within Your Tarot Cards by Alison Davies (£20, Leaping Hare Press) is out from 25 May 2023.

quartoknows.com/Leaping-Hare-Press