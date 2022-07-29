Your Numberscope for August

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Community spirit draws us closer together with a common aim to provide love and support to the group. Details are important but can also be limiting. We need to hold

positive concepts for change. Reorganise, reevaluate and consider what is important

in life. Lasting change requires a pooling of resources.

1

Charm and magnetism get you far. Conscientiousness drives positive change. You’re reevaluating life and are making adjustments to your outlook. You’re in a competitive mood for success and applying your gifts. When picking apples off the trees, the round, shiny, red ones are perfect and the rest have equal value in jams or juices.

2

Your natural perfume instinctively attracts the birds and the bees – to mate, or for survival. Sumptuous aromatherapy oils uplift your spirit. A flash of boldness drives you forwards. Dissolve power struggles; they are safety nets until you’re ready to listen and dissolve. You may experience powerful lightbulb moments, when you reach into each ‘room’ within.

3

Spoil yourself with love and affection: a trip to the hairdressers, new jewellery, a tarot or numerology reading, or a bunch of beautiful roses. Meditation and exercise are wonderful ways to let off steam and let go of niggling worries. You’re full of bright ideas and are tempted to test them.

4

If you are faced with issues left over from a previous relationship, realise the patterns were already within you. Take responsibility for co-creating your life. You’re finding your equilibrium. Keep working: it keeps your mind focused, especially if it’s also your passion. See the bigger picture, and life will all fall into place.

5

Think about the impact your words have on the outcome of situations. Do you hold back or let rip? Sometimes it’s all hot air, too. You like to be one step ahead of the game – be sensitive, compassionate and respectful along the way. Strengthen your immune system with fresh air, good sleep, healthy foods and positive vibes.

6

You have the power and strength to support others through momentous change. You are seeing life for what it is, not what you would like it to be. You do a thorough job, even when things take a while to come to the boil. Remember to include yourself in the love/pampering arena.

7

Emptiness is a natural state of being. The zero is full of unconditional love and positive potential. When doubting your abilities, and endlessly weighing up situations, suddenly intuition kicks in. Inner strength, will and determination help you find a happy conclusion. You’re sterilising your environment and clearing out stagnant energy. Gifts bear fruit when used wisely.

8

The waters of life flow to demonstrate we are all in the same river of life. What are your priorities today? Walking the dog, giving a speech, inner reflection? You may become obsessed with the same tree, or too attached to perfection. Sexuality is powerful and attractive, but it possesses a sharp edge when misused.

9

You see beyond the surface, as you’re wise beyond your years. You are happy to provide love, care and support only up to the point others can happily look after themselves. You do understand that people produce the strongest blossoms on their own. You’re searching for freedom, yet graciously accepting duties.

11

Welcome in change instead of allowing conflicting responsibilities to stop you in your tracks. Make serious decisions by listening to your soul. Associate with people who want the best for you. You may set everything else aside to achieve a goal that is important for the world and your community.

22

You digest lessons easily when you align with the truth. You know there are always simple solutions to issues as long as there is give and take. You magnetise people with the ease you carry out difficult tasks. You provide a security blanket, and also the ways and means for others to achieve goals too. You hold the concept whilst getting on with life.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

