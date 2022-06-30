Your July Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for July in 2022

The next two months are going to see a dance between the planets that will make us all feel a bit dizzy at times. Jupiter is travelling in the zodiac sign of Aries, signalling a new vision of a future, and Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are all travelling backwards at some point over the next two months. The conjunction between Mars and Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus will be the main topic. When these two planets get together, they usually bring out an external, unpredictable energy in each other. This can feel tense and erratic, particularly if you have any planets in your natal chart around 18 degrees in any of the fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius. July and August promise to be months full of surprises and a feeling of stubborn determination, which will help us to push through this turbulent period.

Notable Astrological Dates

✧ 5 July – Mars enters Taurus

✧ 13 July – Full Moon in Capricorn, 21 degrees

✧ 22 July – Sun enters Leo

✧ 28 July – New moon in Leo, 5 degrees

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars focuses on you until 5 July, when it moves into the financial sector of your chart. The implications of this transit involve a force of

nature stirring the pot of your money, driving you to be more impulsive and stubborn with new financial ideas. The best advice is try to remain constant instead

of flittering here and there to achieve your aims.

Taurus

You love to invest in your financial world, and that is exactly what the month of July is demanding from you – to lovingly care for your

money and possessions. However, from 5 July the planet Mars is travelling in your own sign, so be careful not to make rash judgements on yourself and others. You

have lots of energy this month to accomplish a lot in a short space of time.

Gemini

This promises to be an active month for the twins. From 1 to 18 July the planet Venus is travelling in your own sign, while Jupiter is transiting your 11th house of friendships. Expect plenty of social activities in the early part of the month. The full moon on 13 July should

unearth new internal motivations which will enable you to start responding to life’s trials and tribulations in a different way.

Cancer

13 July sees a full moon in your opposite sign of Capricorn, which relates to all forms of partnerships. From 18 July Venus travels in your own sign, adding a need to relate and connect with others on a deeper level. It’s important to try to see and bear in mind other people’s points of view and opinions

during this month: it will serve you well in the future.

Leo

From 20 July the planet Mercury starts to travel in your own sign of the zodiac, allowing for fluid communication with those around you. The entrance of Jupiter into another fire sign – Aries – in your solar 9th house creates a need for adventure and the desire to go beyond where you have ever gone before.

Virgo

The sun is shining in the friendship zone of your chart, aided by the presence of Mercury and Venus. However, it’s the transit of

Mars in your solar 9th house that is really going to light up the next four weeks for you. Mars adds a dynamic energy, coupled with an ability to get things done. Projects or major moves will all be supported by Mars.

Libra

This is a month in which you find yourself with a certain amount of inspirational thoughts and quotes that you may wish to share with those close to you. Venus, your planetary ruler, is travelling in your solar 9th house until 18 July when it will move into the career sector of your

chart – and that’s when you’ll make a real impression on those around you.

Scorpio

From 5 July your traditional ruler Mars enters your solar 7th house, the placement of partnerships. This is a significant event in the astrological wheel – it is when we must be more assertive and direct with those we love. Your modern ruler Pluto is retrograde in your 3rd house, which means that you can uncover truths from others – but be careful what you go looking for.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is bounding along in your solar 5th house, bringing a renewed vigour to your creative gifts. However, as we come to the end of the month, Jupiter starts moving backwards in the sky. It’s important not to get too carried away with the optimistic energy of Jupiter

transiting in your 5th house. ‘Everything in moderation’ should be your personal mantra this month.

Capricorn

This is a big month for Capricorns. For the majority of the month the sun is in your opposing zodiac sign, and Mercury and Venus even join it at points. The focus is therefore on how you respond to others, but also how they perceive you. This could be a month in which you begin to realise that others appreciate your strength and ability to withstand anything that comes your way – just don’t take too much on.

Aquarius

Your traditional ruler Saturn is retrograde this month, but your modern ruler Uranus is moving forward in your 4th solar house. There is tension around what you want to achieve and your responsibilities in the home environment. You need to not become fixated on any one way of thinking – be adaptable to change.

Pisces

Over the next four weeks, the spiritual side of your life begins to fully manifest as you create a new future for yourself internally. From an astrological perspective, this is due to Jupiter’s travels in your solar 2nd house, which is the placement of abundance in its varying forms. On 29 July Jupiter begins its journey backwards in the sky, allowing you to take a well-earnt break.

Find out more:

This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit issue 182 (July/August, 2022) available from 23 June, 2022. Click here to subscribe and have each new issue of Kindred Spirit delivered directly to your door. Alternatively, you can purchase individual magazines directly from our website.

Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website:

demianallan.com