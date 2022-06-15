Podcast shares trailblazing journeys of thought leaders through the lens of The Hero’s Journey

Series 2 of the Follow Your Blissters podcast – which explores the personal journeys of inspiring thought leaders through the lens of The Hero’s Journey – launches today, Wednesday 15th June, sharing a conversation with Dan Millman, author of the cult classic The Way of the Peaceful Warrior (later screened as the film, Peaceful Warrior).

Follow Your Blissters is hosted by Will Gethin, Founder of Conscious Frontiers, who is also a facilitator of Hero’s Journey-inspired events.

‘For those new to the concept of The Hero’s Journey,’ Will elucidates, ‘in his studies of the world’s great myths, mythologist Joseph Campbell devised a universal template for storytelling that we can all use to guide and make sense of our lives. The journey initiates with a Call to Adventure – a call to change – leading the protagonist to venture along a precarious road of trials as they face their fears and grow through the challenges, ultimately returning home transformed and renewed, with an elixir to share for the wellbeing of their community’.

The new podcast series will include a total of six monthly episodes running from June to November, available on consciousfrontiers.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and all major podcast directories.

In this first episode, Dan Millman explores his illuminating evolution from childhood dreamer and world-class athlete to international bestselling author, as recounted in his new memoir Peaceful Heart, Warrior Spirit, which shares the real-life journey behind the Peaceful Warrior legend.

Next up, on 13 July, insatiable adventurer Tahir Shah – author of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and 50 plus books – shares his outlandish travel quests, including his search for the flying birdmen of Peru, as well as his pursuit of freedom as a writer, blazing a trail for other writers to follow.

In ensuing episodes, Jungian psychotherapist and author Maureen Murdock, whose books include The Heroine’s Journey: Woman’s Quest for Wholeness, shares her own mythic journey of descent to the underworld; ancestral healer and artist Cali White explains how her year-long pilgrimage across Britain galvanised a new arts movement to heal trauma inherited from the European Witch Hunts; pioneering resilience trainer and author Chris Johnstone shares his metamorphosis from burned out hospital doctor to empowered activist propelling the wellbeing of people and planet; and ex-offender Liam Meredith shares his journey from addiction, drug dealing and incarceration, to inspired entrepreneur, rap artist and mentor to other ex-offenders looking to turn their lives around.

Maureen Murdock, who created her Heroine’s Journey model in response to Campbell’s Hero’s Journey, says: ‘Taking part in the Follow Your Blissters podcast was an illuminating Heroine’s Journey for me. Having created my heroine’s journey model to better represent the psycho-spiritual development of women which I felt was overlooked by Campbell’s more masculine-oriented model, it was fascinating to explore my own lived experience of travelling through the 10 stages of The Heroine’s Journey under Will’s supportive guidance’.

Giving a rare insider view into the human journeys of maverick modern pilgrims, the Follow Your Blissters podcast aims to inspire and guide you on your own journey towards actualising your true calling, and living an inspired, enlivened and meaningful life.

Edited by Isaac Nichols, the music score for the Follow Your Blissters podcast was provided by Michael Tyak, best known as the frontman of psychedelic folk band, Circulus.

For more information about Follow Your Blissters and to listen to an Introduction to the podcast, plus existing Series 1 episodes, visit: www.consciousfrontiers.com/podcast. To find out more about The Hero’s Journey visit: https://consciousfrontiers.com/the-heros-journey/