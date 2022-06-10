Q&A with Chloe from the Enchanted Fields Festival

We hear from Festival Director of the Enchanted Fields Festival, Chloe in this Q&A

1. What is the Enchanted Fields Festival and where does it take place?

Enchanted Fields Festival takes place June 24th – 26th and is a weekend Yoga and Wellness family festival taking place in Victoria Park, Southport (Home of the famous Southport Flower Show).

2. What does a typical day of the Enchanted Fields Festival entail? 2. What does a typical day of the Enchanted Fields Festival entail?

Our magical festival staff will be waiting for you at 8am and the workshops and performances start at 9am. A huge array of wellness activities will be on offer including; yoga sessions, meditations, cocoa ceremonies, womb healing, yin, Pilates, somatics and workshops, in the tranquil setting of the park, which is a stones throw from the sea. There will also be heaps of entertainment, with 3 huge marquees hosting live music, spoken word and dance workshops, followed by light and fire performances in the evening. Magical local Merseyside acts include; 60 member drumming group Katumba, light, fire and meditative performers Bring the Fire and DJ Sonic Disco.

There will be a holistic village filled with stalls where you can; book a massage, try a tarot reading, peruse beautiful clothing and jewellery and discover new foods, in our food and drink area, or relax in the bar tent, before a soulful rest in the Glamping yurts or camping area.

3. How did the festival come about? 3. How did the festival come about?

The festival came about one day when I was day dreaming after teaching yoga session and how much I loved the community vibe at the practices I taught, watching the friendships grow and new friendships made. Then I thought, why not create a whole day of this kind of energy, all conning together for the soul purpose of raising our energies and making new connections, not just with others, but with ourselves. And thats how the one day event began 5 years ago, now here we are, a whole 3 day event – wow!

4. What is it like directing the Enchanted Fields Festival?

Ha ha ha good question, most days I love love love running the festival and I do this out of pure love for creating and supporting all the smiles I see during the event itself. My full time work is teaching yoga, Reiki practitioner and running yoga retreats ( as well as being a mummy and a wife). So, to say I juggle is an understatement!

5. Where can readers purchase tickets for the event?

Readers can purchase tickets for the event here – Readers can purchase tickets for the event here – enchantedfieldsfestival.com and you can also check out this year’s line up here

We are a not for profit event, and profits generated go towards planning trees with One Tree Planted charity. Environmental issues are very important to me, therefore we only sell our very own blend of Eco Glitter from Luminosity Eco Glitter and we encourage reusable water bottles and no single use plastics.