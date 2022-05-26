Your Numberscope for June

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We’re discovering a new normal in the world. Old structures that died are lovingly revealing new points of stillness around the solstice. Love is the answer. It’s a time for reflection – to see bigger than our little

selves and to discover what’s important. We drown in self-indulgence or guilt until we see the light. Time heals all. We are one.

1

Are you willing to commit? Are you willing to travel the full course to help others? You have the staying power to provide exactly what’s needed. Nature is blossoming and you revel in its beauty. Smell the warm air, be intoxicated by the richness of colours, taste and savour your food.

2

Respect yourself and be open to life. Give yourself all the time and space you need to process deep inner issues. You look one way and then the other as you cross the street – spirit and nature are guiding you

towards unity. Arguments disperse easily and are futile given the seriousness of matters. You see the whole story.

3

If your friends want you to go to the cinema, you go with them. You’re roaming around seeking enjoyment. On occasion, allow yourself time to sit and gaze – at the moon and stars, at a sunset or at a

flower in the garden. Focus your mind, time and energy on harmonious resolutions and clear up your own mess around the solstice.

4

Don’t give up at the last hurdle. Life delivers powerful messages around the solstice. Embrace facts – it can save time and money. Build your dream step by step and tap into bigger concepts that can help

you turn your life around. Working with friends is fun as long as you’re all on the same page. Indulge and spoil yourself.

5

You’re buzzing with energy and excitement. What has changed – your attitude or your consciousness? It’s a great time to get to know yourself and others better. Issues that have irritated you become

redundant. Meditating helps you access deeper wisdom. Fashion and music stimulate your senses around the solstice.

6

What you see is what you get, so reflect on what’s important. Time is on your side around the solstice and you’re taking responsibility for your life. Set your boundaries. Be aware of limiting yourself to

only one outcome – many roads lead to Rome. Your instincts are acute for a reason. Learn to be aware of the pain of others and be generous with your love and hugs.

7

It’s an alchemical month in which you want to lose yourself in projects, celebrate life and fuse together in love and relationships. At other times you withdraw into solitude, stillness or long walks in nature.

You may feel disturbed by the emotions of others, but you can help to support friends and family through crisis.

8

You find yourself at the very heart and centre of a situation without realising, but nobody can pull the wool over your eyes. Compassion and empowerment helps around the solstice. Is your soul crying out

for love or money? You’re uprooting old weeds to purify your conscience. You test the strength of others.

9

Idealism drives you, but perfection can rock the boat. An inner calling towards altruistic service pervades your life. It’s a period of completion and transformation. As you understand lessons and experiences,

let go and move on. If issues feel like they’re taking an eternity to clear, you’re doing a thorough job. Sexual instincts and passion are heightened around the solstice.

11

Master Number 11 inspires you to see the best in people. You’re capable of extraordinary acts of kindness. Around the solstice, nervous energy can be dispersed through channelling your skills and helping others. You see the light – it’s your choice whether to accept or resist. There is room for closer relationships with loved ones and a nurturing of the soul.

22

It’s an incredible month for the manifestation of goals and dreams, especially those built with others.

For example, a dream eco-home with solar panelling, self-sufficiency of utilities or the sharing of overflow energy with the community. Be wary – you may overprotect your ideas or yourself, or overreact to situations around the solstice.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit issue 181 (May/June, 2022) available from 28 April, 2022. Click here to subscribe and have each new issue of Kindred Spirit delivered directly to your door. Alternatively, you can purchase individual magazines directly from our website.