Managing Negative Emotions and Thoughts

By Anne Jones, author of How to Heal

We all have times when spontaneous negative thoughts take over our rational mind. But when your mind and emotions – such as anger, hate, despair, and guilt – run out of control repeatedly, there can be negative consequences for you as well as the people in your life.

What you think, feel and see becomes your truth. So now is the time to stop letting the world break you down and move beyond the past traumas that have come to define you. By surrounding yourself with peace and positivity and taking control of the negativity that blocks your path, you can begin a transformative healing process that will release your past, reclaim your energy and revive your joy.

What are the consequences of my negative feelings?

If you have outbursts of negative emotions, you may:

Upset your friends and family creating rifts and destroying relationships

Become upset with yourself, even ashamed of having negative thoughts

Feel exhausted and lack vitality after emotional outbursts

Find your blood pressure rises and your heart flutters similar to a panic attack

However, if you suppress and bottle up your feelings, you may feel constantly frustrated. This anger can churn inside you, causing health issues such as ulcers and digestive problems. You may feel generally miserable and under par and you may feel misunderstood or ignored.

Why do you have these unwanted thoughts and emotions?

Every hurt, trauma or upset you experience will leave an imprint or scar on your spiritual energy, your soul. These imprints hold the memories of the pain you experienced and any emotion that you felt at the time. As time goes by, you will naturally heal most of these imprints, you forgive and move on, and you no longer get angry with the situations or people that caused the harm. But there will be some that stick!

Do you have any memories that are still seething away inside of you? Maybe they get triggered by situations that occur from time to time in your life. Maybe they just sit inside you like heavy weights that create unwanted thoughts and feelings. They may cause you to have unwanted and out of control thoughts.

The four most typical feelings and emotions that can bubble up and spoil your peace of mind and your relationships are:

Depressive and pessimistic thoughts about your future. Anger – this is the most typical suppressed emotion. Guilt and shame – regrets over your own words or actions. Self-critical thoughts and blame that result in low self-esteem, low confidence, and low self-worth.

Interestingly, you can inherit imprints from your parents and ancestors. I have cleared several clients of anger that’s been passed on from generation to generation. However, the healing ritual below can be used for all imprints – recent and ancient.

How to release your emotions without harm

There will be situations that cause your emotions to get the better of you. Undoubtedly, it’s better to express and let out your feelings rather than bottling them up and storing them away where they become toxic and harmful to you. However, as you know, shouting out what you feel to those that trigger these feelings will do you more harm than good, destroying relationships, upsetting innocent people and causing mayhem.

How do you vent the anger caused by any of the many situations that occur in your day or that are simmering away from past insults or abuse? Ask yourself whether you are dealing with any of these issues:

Family or friends who anger you with their lack of respect or consideration of your feelings or needs.

Frustration caused by customer support personnel locked into a fixed process and showing no flexibility.

Thoughtless or selfish acts of your partner or work colleagues.

Anger caused by the actions of narcissistic and ego-driven world leaders.

Feeling pain from the way you have been treated in your childhood, if it is still stored inside then it can be toxic, you need to let it out.

Suffering heartache from being abandoned, rejected, or abused by someone close to you.

Anger at injustices and cruelty to people and animals.

Burning ritual

This is my favourite way to express negative feelings. Use this for past injustices or current situations. Just follow these simple but highly effective steps:

Write down your thoughts with no holds barred. You can swear and shout into the paper as you write, have no inhibitions.

Write until you have nothing left to say. The energy of your emotions passes from you into the paper.

Burn the paper. As you see your hurt, anger and frustration going up in smoke and flames say, ‘I release all that hurts me. My negative feelings are now transformed into light now, right now, right now’.

Congratulate yourself for releasing your pent up and suppressed toxic energies and transforming them into light. Well done.

Here is another method, this one is used by North American Indians:

Take a pebble or stone. Speak or shout your feelings into the pebble. Hurl the stone over your shoulder as far as you can, preferably into the sea, a river or waste land.

Indian children were taught not to pick up a stone from the ground without asking permission from the spirit of the stone first. This was to ensure they were not picking up other people’s discarded misery.

What to do to stop negative feelings recurring

When you experience a trauma at any age, even in the womb, the resulting imprint, locked in memories, can be with you for years to come. An imprint and its stored emotions can flare up at any time when triggered, creating negative thoughts and feelings.

For example, if someone talks over you, doesn’t seem to respect you or is overbearing, you may feel a surge of emotions and thoughts bursting up. You may either vent them uncontrollably or push them down – neither way deals with the underlying problem. The solution is to heal the imprints that hold these emotions. Healing is the transformation of energy from a low vibration to a higher one and it can work on all your imprints.

A simple healing ritual:

This symbol will channel high vibrations (light) which you can direct to the root cause of your problem.

Imagine yourself surrounded by a blue cloak that seals your energy.

Draw the symbol in the air three times to invoke the energy of healing and place your hands on your heart centre in the middle of your chest. You may feel some warmth or tingling in your hands as the energies flow.

Say, ‘I heal all imprints that hold toxic energies, now, right now, right now’.

Sweep your body with the intention of letting go of all negative imprints.

Whichever tactic works for you, remember that ‘it’s better out than in’ and the worst approach to troubled feelings is to suppress and hold them within. You can find many more simple healing rituals in my book, How to Heal.

Meet the author:

Anne Jones is an international spiritual healer, teacher, and author of seven books translated into 18 languages. Her books include the best seller Healing Negative Energies. Anne gives seminars and personal sessions clearing emotional blocks, releasing past life imprints, recovering self-worth and improving relationships. She has developed a training course for healers using energy symbols and supporting products including Oracle Cards and Symbol Jewellery. Anne is also the lyricist of ‘Artaban the Musical’, which debuted in the West End in 2021 and will be launched as a film late this year. Anne is also founder of the charity Hearts and Hands for Africa. Her latest book is How to Heal, published 21 March 2022.

Website: annejones.org

Facebook: facebook.com/AnneJonesHealer

Twitter: twitter.com/AnneJonesHealer

Instagram: @annejoneshealer

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/anne-jones-89257022/