Your Numberscope for May

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We’re in a storm surge of enlightenment, sometimes burning out from the intensity of information penetrating our minds. It’s a fertile period with projects and issues fast-forwarding towards completion. It is time to celebrate life through dance, music, theatre, art, literature and cooking, and to keep connecting with soul and welcoming in life.

1

You’re an independent thinker – create headspace so you can make important decisions. You may be swayed by the emotions of others and take a step away from the frontline. Give up tip-toeing

around or apologising for being yourself. People are more self-conscious of themselves in your presence. It is a good time for cooking, family and social gatherings, and for diving deeper within.

2

You’re easily seduced by people’s flattery and influence, but you make a valid contribution to life. The light is intense and you’re drawn towards crystals, beautiful paintings and bowls of fruit to

enrich your surroundings. Define your boundaries, take up your space, do what feels comfortable. Remember to say no – you can’t please everyone.

3

You’re running around on all cylinders, super focused and with an acute perception, all whilst there is an intense inner alchemy taking place. Confusion gives rise to wise actions. You may be

attracted to buying, caring for or cuddling animals. You’re in a loving and protective mode. Remember to place yourself in the shoes of others before any kiss and tell.

4

Endurance pays off, and perceived ideas relating to love and career may at last take off. Ideas are being nurtured and protected through the winds of change. Friends are highly supportive and

you reciprocate. As a baton runner knows when it’s time to share responsibilities, understand that we’re all in the same race.

5

There’s a higher purpose to chance meetings – explore the common denominator. Keep up with friends and family by plugging back into communication. Jumping off a cliff provides an adrenaline hit – if you’re a skydiver. Walk the tightrope sensibly otherwise. Use tarot, runes or numerology to tap into the source of creativity.

6

You feel like hiding down a badger hole until life calms down. Another option is to take manageable, practical bites out of the apple instead of feeling overwhelmed and giving up. Engage a team to help you fulfil tasks and resolve issues. Seek support groups if need be. Sex, passion, make-up, clothes and food merge into one natural focus of feeling and looking good.

7

Suddenly the blinkers are off and the sky looks a brighter shade of blue. Your perspective and outlook on life is changing for good. Your reflective mind and emotions see you expressing your love

in a thousand different ways – sensuality, poetry, photography or the arts. Life is good if you stay true. Be receptive to new concepts and ideas.

8

You aim to make whole that which you feel you may have lost. Life is changing. There are sudden bursts of energy as the dot on the horizon moves and your focus changes. If emotional explosions occur, get to the core of the issue and try to learn from its message. Your popularity grows and you immerse yourself in the group.

9

You need to exercise mind power. Everything’s in the mix. You recognise that the deep transition that you’re experiencing is all for the best. Self-indulgence and preoccupation with perfection is wasted time. Take only what you need and share the rest. Create space for soul growth by understanding and reflecting upon the beauty of mistakes.

11

It’s a great time to pass on your knowledge and wisdom to others. Your soul is on fire with creativity. Painting, music, writing, art, sport, business – widen your outlook on life. Situations can go one way or the other, so learn the art of tactful compromise. It is time to put your mind at rest.

22

There are always more resources available if you know where to look. You’re reaching out to explore new connections, and you want to solidify your vision. You may be content to simply sit in

a park watching the world go by or functioning in a semi-gestative state (day-dreaming). Embrace life. Open your eyes. Take baby steps ahead.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

