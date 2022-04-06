Your Numberscope for April

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

The sun and moon heighten our instincts and intuition and link us all together. The world is one big creative melting pot of cultures, colours, sounds, visions, and smells. We touch each other on many different levels. There is a surge of new ideas springing out of the group to lead humanity forwards. There is space for everyone. All are welcome at the party.

1

You’re at the beauty parlour of life seeing all the goodness in people. If others try to drag you into their own situations, set your boundaries and keep your mind focused on your path. You’re aching for big change and taking advice from professionals to help you ground your vision. You are asserting yourself and confronting life head on.

2

Life feels like an optical illusion if you allow fears to take over your mind. While others are running off at a tangent, you can choose to remain calm and collected in your inner sanctum. You take

forever to finalise a project, as you want it to be perfect. Humility can wash away attachments. Water your flowers and bare your soul to yourself.

3

You are re-evaluating life. You set a budget, maybe for the first time, and discover what your true needs are on many levels. Your caring side emerges. You speak wise words to help others move on in a positive way. Through careful assessment you can strengthen your relationships, career and lifestyle.

4

You’re tempted to go for a new vision outside of the box. Climbing a mountain can take you above the clouds to see all aspects of your life merging. Things spectacularly go one way or the other;

adopt a neutral stance and learn on the job. You’re aiming to create a loving balance between work and your lifestyle.

5

Your mind is racing and you’re one step ahead of your game. You may feel out of control as life force emerges to uplift your soul. You can see beyond the surface. Avoid obstacles and dramas by getting to grips with reality. If you’re pushed into a corner to look at an old or current situation, realise it’s for the best.

6

You feel worn out by your emotions. See what remains from the past for you to reflect upon, and make peace with it. You want people to feel comfortable and happy. Fresh air is blowing in – commit to a good night’s sleep, a healthy diet or a change of attitude. Spells or affirmations may help you reach your goals.

7

What or whom do you identify with in life? Soul? Spirit? The material world? In essence, all aspects are one. Discovering what you value creates integrity. Inner changes or realisations can impact your daily life in positive ways. People may impose their needs upon you. There is no finger-pointing. You make your own choices.

8

You’re building, destroying and rebuilding your core on a daily basis. You’re conscientiously driven by your will to succeed. Polish your skills and be prepared to break through your own fears to

whatever’s on the other side. There is no shame, blame or guilt – we are all in the same boat as human beings.

9

You are praying for goodness for humanity. You feel human suffering intensely. Soup kitchens, local campaigning, business empowerment, organising charitable events – you’re a generous soul.

Follow a structure to enhance results. You may play around with money and power.

11

Love your soul, thoughts and emotions. If fear of being on your own takes over, realise that you are always surrounded by angels and light. Success in business and love happens when you have

the courage to be yourself and channel your gifts. Karma sorts the wheat from the chaff – both provide necessary spurts of growth

in life.

22

You have the passion to break open and reveal your inner beauty to the world. Allow yourself to be loved. Feel universal love in every cell. Value your own inner self-worth and follow your light.

Love overshadows your life as if it’s something new – there’s a rebirth of energy at a higher vibration pushing through.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

