Your March Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for March in 2022

Over the next two months, as we transfer from winter to spring, the planets are all moving forwards with no retrogrades. This means that a lot can happen in these next eight weeks. The two zodiac signs that are dominating the sky are Aquarius and Pisces, which have themes of stepping outside of the system and looking at the collective from a different perspective. The planet Jupiter travelling in its own rulership of Pisces is beckoning us forward to take leaps of faith and to unite with others who see the world in the same way. Empathy and understanding are Piscean themes that are rising up to the surface in these next two months, while Saturn in Aquarius is laying down new structures that we all need to understand and embrace – it’s a collaboration between the two planets that can truly define our future.

Notable Astrological Dates

2 March – New Moon 17.35 12 degrees Pisces

18 March – Full Moon 07.17 27 degrees Virgo

20 March – Spring Equinox – Sun enters Aries 15.33

Aries

Your planetary ruler Mars moves from the work sector of your chart to the friendship zone on the 6 March. This combination creates passion and activity with groups and collective causes that are in the current news. This is also signified by the planet Venus also being present in your 11th solar house, adding a certain amount of harmony and enjoyment in the company of others.

Taurus

Your ruler Venus makes a conjunction with Mars in your solar 10th house on 6 March – this is the start of a major focus of energy directed towards your career. This period is going to be about restructuring and putting plans in place that can have a positive long-term effect on your career aims. On 28 March Venus forms a conjunction with Saturn, meaning that responsibilities and duty are in the air for you that day.

Gemini

Mercury travels through three zodiac signs this month: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries, all of which rule expansion, career matters and networking. Over the next four weeks things in general in your life will move quickly, which suits your Gemini temperament. The ongoing transit of Saturn in Aquarius is supporting you in getting things completed.

Cancer

There is a high degree of the air element this month with the planets, and since you’re a water sign you may find that there is a lot of steam in the air around you, metaphorically speaking. The full moon on 18 March resides in your solar 3rd house, enlightening a need to express how you feel to those around you with clarity and structure – it’s time for change.

Leo

The Sun shines in your solar 8th house of transformation and psychological evaluation. This is a period when we get to access our deepest fears, insecurities and motivations. Then, like the phoenix rising from the ashes, we can morph into more positive emotions. Leo is an outward sign constantly looking to the external in what it can create, but this month is more about looking within.

Virgo

From 10 March, when Mercury enters your opposite sign of Pisces, working with others is going to be the key feature this month. You should question your working environment – does it serve you well? If not, what changes need to be made in the area of day-to-day work? It’s time for some restructuring – something Virgos love to do.

Libra

On 6 March, Venus enters your solar 5th house of social gatherings and individual self-expression, meaning it’s time to let your self shine. Mars steps into your 5th house on the same day, making passion and love areas that will come to light over the next four weeks for you. Just remember to stay grounded with it, as a lot more can be achieved that way.

Scorpio

The area of home and family is where most of the planetary energy is directed for you this month. This is a time to console your inner journey and nourish your soul’s calling. This is not something that is unfamiliar for you, but this month will give you the time to be able to delve right into your own inner workings and find out just what makes you tick.

Sagittarius

Your ruler Jupiter is moving quickly through Pisces in your 4th house – changes of residence, or at least a need to create more space in the home, are familiar themes that play out with this transit. From 10 to 26 March Mercury is also travelling in the same zone of your chart, speeding up the process of restlessness in the mind and body. Any major decisions probably should be taken next month.

Capricorn

There is a small bundle of planets building up in your solar 2nd house this month, meaning that your main focus and energy is going to be your personal finances. Your ruler Saturn is bellowing at you to put structure and self-discipline towards money matters. If you can start implementing that this month, you will benefit in the near future.

Aquarius

On 6 March both Venus and Mars enter into your own sign for the month. This is a pivotal moment in the year, during which you receive a good dose of planetary energetic shifting that enlivens and inspires you. The trick is trying to utilise force to begin to make progress in your own identity and how you want to be viewed, in particular with regards to your career.

Pisces

From 10 March the planet Mercury enters your own sign to join Jupiter and Neptune. Sometimes this combination can muddy the waters a bit in the thinking process, but there is a poetic aspect to the planets’ energies. This will be a great time for spiritual or creative ventures, but perhaps not so for figuring out your accounts – you have been warned!

