Your Numberscope for March

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

We are little seeds of light full of opportunity and promise. The equinox intensifies decision-making and aligns us to our highest good. Decisions may also be overturned by the greater powers that be. Situations become obvious as they reach a peak. Do we accept the truth? Nature is alive – new colours are emerging to uplift our soul. We’re adapting, creating and expanding our awareness of the one life.

1

You’re running back and forth focusing on situations, which may drain your resources. The equinox brings a lightness and change of heart. It’s a case of letting go and hoping for the best whilst being prepared to learn new skills. Be adaptable, put your eggs in different baskets if necessary, life is abundant. You seek comfort in super foods and powerful crystals.

2

You’re evaluating every area of your life under the microscope. Issues that once troubled you disappear as you focus only on what’s important. You are making peace with yourself, creating the potential for new levels of harmony and understanding within relationships. Use your skills, collaborate with others and express your passion. The equinox opens the door to heightened spiritual awareness.

3

You’re a force for good. The big choices you make – intensified around the equinox – can influence yours (and others) long-term future. You’re tying up loose ends, bringing family issues out into the open and resolving situations easily with your super reflective mind. Accept when you’ve done your best, and move on. All is well.

4

Like a hedgehog invisibly going about its daily business, you’ve survived and you carry on regardless. You help your friends and community, who are noticing a deeper sensitive soul emerging. The equinox asks you to bond on a deeper level. Your heart and soul are shining. Herbs help to strengthen your biological system. Set yourself realistic goals.

5

You’re clinging to an aspect of the past that no longer exists. Listen to your inner self rather than absorbing external noise. The equinox opens you up to extraordinary insights about love and life. You aspire to ‘break the sound barrier’, explore different avenues and communicate honestly. Aquamarine may support you so that you feel connected to spirit and life.

6

Every moment is an opportunity for you to delve deeper into your heart and soul and to emit compassion. Your sense of duty and responsibility is heightened during the equinox. You may feel touchy and need to withdraw and meditate, creating space for peace and reflection. Nurture yourself with loving friends, trips to the theatre or cinema and educational tools that can broaden the picture.

7

You love all the seasons, and embrace nature fully. Like nature, you’re changing seasons and choosing to blossom fully or go back to seed in some area of your life. Your mind is crystal clear and intuition bright at the equinox. You’re weighing up long-term commitments. You feel protected, lucky and are grateful for all that you receive in life.

8

Money matters, as does inner work so that you feel a sense of value and satisfaction in life. You aim to bring inspiring colours into your environment. Wearing makeup, different clothes, and decorating your home may be on your agenda. Spring is springing. The equinox creates opportunities for harmony rather than competition. Deep issues are arising to be recognised and healed.

9

You’re handling a whole range of situations and possess the wisdom to do so. If you do feel swamped by life you’re also happy to call in an army to achieve goals. There’s a calling for deeper love and compassion at the equinox. If you feel hopelessness, it’s because you’re aiming for the stars. It’s a fertile time for new seeds to blossom.

11

You’re on tenterhooks anticipating something major is about to happen. You feel heady with excitement or puzzlement at the equinox. The sky hasn’t fallen in. Everyday life beckons. Soul is where the real jewels lie and always provides a happy ending of experience and wisdom. Set about simple tasks to attain each day. Each step leads you closer to your goals.

22

It’s a great time for exchanging ideas with others and manifesting dreams together. Your expansive mind is wide open. Instead of two choices you suddenly see dozens. At the equinox, family or friends may lean on you for support. Your heart is inclusive and you want to help everyone but discriminate about whether you can or you can’t. Be kind to yourself.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

