Make Yourself a Priority This Year by Connecting to the Goddess Within

by Rachel Torgerson

Pessimists crown “prioritising yourself” many names, but most say it is selfishness. However, optimists call it self-care and self-love. Very few people know how important it is to prioritise themselves and, in the end, prioritise others. About two-thirds or 64% of Americans confess to prioritising others over themselves, while about 59% struggle with self-care and self-love. These statistics show how important it is to learn how to prioritise yourself.

Ways to Make Yourself a Priority This Year

Most people, and probably you too, often think about themselves last. What’s worse, the society norms depict self priority as selfishness. But, you can’t keep pushing your needs aside to please everyone. Otherwise, you will suffer and still not please everyone around you. Thus, you need to make yourself a priority irrespective of who’s around you. Below are eight ways to prioritise yourself.

Make Time for What You Love

You need to make time for what you love, irrespective of how busy your schedule is. People often feel guilty when they spare time doing what they love. But how are you guilty? One of the most effective ways is managing your time and allocating daily goals. Doing what you love should be an appreciation after completing your daily targets. Creating a daily schedule makes you result-driven, and in effect, you will be productive.

Connecting with the goddess within you starts by first feeling good about yourself. The goddess within you constantly demands something for which you ought to create time. Activities that help connect with your inner self include meditation, exercise, exploring nature, and others. On the other hand, lack of that connection accumulates stress and eventually diseases.

Set Boundaries

Setting boundaries is vital and a sign of self-appreciation that defines what’s acceptable and not. Not setting limits shows that you undervalue your importance and priority. For example, when you don’t set limits, people will mess up with your feelings unknowingly. In effect, you will be upset but quiet due to the fear of setting boundaries. People around you will always prioritise what suits them, irrespective of whether it works for you or not.

So, how do you set your boundaries? First, you need to define your limits; what you can handle. Everyone has intellectual, emotional, and physical boundaries, and those close to you should clearly understand them. The best way to set your boundaries is to be assertive about them. If your friends can’t read the writing on the wall, speak out. Inform them when they cross the line. You will prioritise your feelings and feel excellent about yourself by doing so.

Take Breaks

As much as you need to get out of your comfort zone, let your inner self dictate when to take a break. If you need a rest, don’t push yourself, no matter how tempting it is. How do you take breaks without promoting laziness? First, you need to create manageable goals that you can achieve without pushing yourself to the edge. Also, you can take breaks to recognize your accomplishments. That way, you will feel more energised to achieve more and have a reasonable break.

Taking breaks when you can is essential in optimising productivity. Also, it protects you from stressing your mental clarity by encouraging creativity. Also, you can take the break to be content with the inner self by doing yoga and other self-development activities.

Surround Yourself With Positivity

Negative energy can harm your productivity and inner peace. On the other hand, positive energy encourages and inspires you to grow. The positive and negative energy may be resulting from people or anything in your environment. Get rid of everything that is negatively impacting your productivity.

Start this year by focusing on people who positively impact your life and help you focus on your goals. People who help you prioritise and achieve your goals. Positivity nurtures the Goddess within you into conquering and achieving more.

Normalise Saying NO

To prioritise yourself this year, you need to learn to say no. A Lot of people and possibly you too have a challenge of saying no to people. As a result, they leave behind their goals to fulfil someone’s. Saying no is normal, and you don’t have to feel guilty about it.

The more you say no to favours you can’t fulfil, the more you earn respect. For example, saying no to more work means that you already have enough and want to focus on providing quality. Therefore, you will become more reliable and develop a sense of confidence. Also, you will have a lot of time to focus on your personal goals, thus, a balance of your personal life and interaction with others.

Get Enough Sleep

There is a lot of discouragement about sleeping, including some stories that you will dream with the dead for sleeping long. But nothing, including work, should supersede your rest. There is often that guilt that comes with sleeping too much, which isn’t real. The fact is that if you don’t have enough sleep, you won’t be productive. Enough sleep guarantees stronger bones and decreased anxiety and depression.

If you haven’t been sleeping adequately in the past year, it is time to change. Prioritise your health rather than work or personal goals. Enough sleep will boost the Goddess mood within you. As a result, you will achieve more effortlessly.

Don’t Seek Perfection

Love your imperfections and understand that you won’t achieve perfection no matter how hard you seek perfection. Dozens of books have been written on how important it is to accept your personality. Similarly, self-development insists that we can still achieve the best versions of ourselves. And as much as both scenarios are valid, it is vital to balance the two. It is important not to push your inner peace to the edge. When choosing between perfection and your inner peace, go for the latter. Prioritise yourself and accept your imperfections rather than chasing perfection.

Conclusion

It should never come to choosing between prioritising yourself and your work or any other activity. However, whenever you have such a puzzle, always prioritise yourself. Even though a priority is not easy, the above ways will make it a walk in the park. Feeling guilty and looking selfish is one of the significant challenges, but you will overcome it with time if you remain consistent.

About the author:

Rachel Torgerson is a Tarot reader, dream-worker, shamanic healer, and the author of tarostrology.net. With roots in Christian mysticism, she blends elements of the divine feminine, dream interpretation, and sacred imagery into her spiritual practice and healing work. For many years, she has shared the magic of manifestation with thousands of clients by tapping into the transformational energy of colour and Tarot to promote self-empowerment and problem-solving through retreats, lectures, workshops, and one-on-one services.