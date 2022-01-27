Your Numberscope for February

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

Whom and what do we love? How do we love? The soul of nature needs nurturing, protection and kindness. The inner life of the soul is limitless, but on earth we adhere to practical limitations. It’s time to reevaluate and find out that which is truly important. At Imbolc on 1 February, karma waves its wand empowers us to wake up and shine. Success is a team effort.

Broaden your vision and be assertive. Life may feel like a fascinating obstacle race as your perseverance is tested. To perfect the recipe for relationships, career and lifestyle, use your skills and be prepared to reevaluate and revise. Life is constant change. You feel pulled in two different directions. Honour your spirituality, but also your material needs.

You hit rock bottom, yet it gives you a high as you bounce back to centre. It’s a period of gestation where you’re reaching inwards towards core issues. If emotional explosions arise, step back and protect yourself until you’re ready to emerge. Your ego may fight with a new reality. The advice of others may be right, but only you know what you need to do.

Too much socialising and work play havoc with your concentration. Joy pervades your soul and you see the best in people. You’re open, honest and have no time for distractions. You avoid interfering with others – live and let live. Reflect on what makes you happy. Compassion brings out the best in you and others.

The material may be your prime focus as you aim to strengthen your foundations. Whilst clearing out old stacks of magazines, clothes or possessions, you’re letting go of the past too. You are prepared to negotiate contracts and want everything to be fair. You aim to feel good, look good and are nurturing yourself spiritually.

Situations can go either way. You have the strength to do the work necessary to create success. It’s time to complete a project. Basking in the glory of your achievements is wasteful – focus your energy on the next commitment. You may feel disturbed by the speed of change. Soul provides an endless cup of inspiration and new concepts to embrace.

You spoil yourself with luxuries, fancy clothes or jewellery – you will worry about the pennies later. Daily responsibilities remind you to be practical because bills, like behaviour, always need to be addressed. A little care and attention to the bigger picture guides your choices. Karma is your friend. You are being aligned to the highest good.

There’s a hop, skip and jump this month – your spirit is singing. You feel at home with a renewed sense of wholeness, with maybe no particular reason why. You are seeking harmony. You feel so much love and your quest for the truth is being realised. Consistent hard work and effort pay off.

You feel immense inner satisfaction amongst the complexities of daily life. You’re welcoming the flow of spiritual creative energies moving through you. At times you feel like you’re in a sinking ship, but it all turns around for the best and calm is restored. You’re discovering that where there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s up to you and the divine.

You’re living life on the pulse. Whether attending an art exhibition, a concert or a lecture, you’re gaining valuable knowledge. It may feel like the first day at school. You’re taking things to a deeper level. Your sexuality is pulsating and intimate relationships are attractive to you. You cannot control your environment, so surrender and do your best.

If you set your mind to it, you can achieve great things. You are receptive to the higher vision and are happy to participate in teamwork whenever you can. Rules and regulations set firm guidelines. You’re happy to be guided by those in the know. You may be drawn towards crystals and are becoming more sensitive to the angelic realms.

You’re re-evaluating old ways to make room for new solutions. It’s all go as you spend time in inner contemplation. You feel moments of contentment and at times are lost in time and space. Go beyond the surface to find the lessons. Deliver your gifts. Be prepared for your soul to be seen and to shine with others.

