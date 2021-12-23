Crystal Q&A: Crystals for Willpower and Motivation

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn how to protect ourselves with crystals

Q: How can I stay motivated and keep my New Year’s resolutions?

A: If you’ve always thought you were weak-willed while those around you were made of stronger stuff, think again. Willpower, it seems, is a somewhat limited resource and many experts believe that trying to give up too many things at once or when under stress, is more or less impossible.

Where willpower is concerned you have to be in the right frame of mind, and that would be the prefrontal cortex just behind your forehead. This is the area of the brain responsible for keeping us focused, handling short-term memory and solving abstract problems. If it’s busy doing all of these things at once, showing restraint can sometimes prove difficult.

Whether you’ve decided to stop smoking, lose a few pounds and hit the gym, or cut down on your favourite tipple, choosing the right crystals to keep you focused and motivated can help to stack the odds of success in your favour.

Red stones are favourites for harnessing inner strength and self-discipline. Carnelian, a crystal for new beginnings, is believed to boost physical strength and energy, courage and stamina, and is used by many to help them manifest their goals.

Red Jasper is said to be the stone of dieters. Its slow, steady vibration may lend emotional support and strength in self-discipline. It may also help when stopping smoking and reducing over-consumption of alcohol, and over time, help release the emotional triggers that perpetuate this behaviour.

Yellows are great for manifesting abundance and strengthening your will. Citrine, a bright yellow stone, energises every level of life. It is believed to motivate, activate creativity and raise self-esteem, thus opening a world of abundance.

Greens can be protective. Malachite, a striking green, transformational stone, can also assist in times of change and encourage spiritual growth by helping us let go of behaviours that no longer serve us. It can be used to help boost resilience and confidence, strengthen boundaries and encourage you to look after yourself and put yourself first.

Finally, clear away fears and doubt with Amazonite. This beautiful stone, with its subtle hues of green, can give a boost of optimism and hope to help you smash whatever goals you’ve set yourself for 2022.

The power of gemstones can be harnessed in many ways. They can be used in the morning, evening, worn as jewellery or simply carried in a pocket or wallet. There are many to choose from and it is important to take the time to find what works for you.

Find out more:

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater.com, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles. She has a long-standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate. Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.