Crystal Q&A: Crystals for Stress and Winter Resilience

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn how to protect ourselves with crystals

Q: I tend to find the lead-up to the holiday season quite stressful. What crystals can help me to keep my calm as the countdown begins?

A: The lead-up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year, not to mention one of the most stressful: over-excited children waving their never-ending wish lists under your nose, last minute deadlines at work, and the pressures of the albeit socially-distanced social merry-go-round as the party season gets into full swing. That’s enough to have the hardiest of tinsel enthusiasts heading for the hills.

Grab yourself some clarity with Clear Quartz. Often referred to as the ‘Master Healer’, this impressive looking chunky stone is said to bring balance to our physical, mental and emotional states, which will help you to gain some much-needed perspective and context.

Lepidolite is another crystal that gives us a gentle, calming reminder to take a deep breath and a step back to take stock and analyse the root cause of our stress and anxiety. It’s great for helping to ground and give a sense of awareness.

Of all the crystals for emotional balance, Amethyst is one of the most powerful. This purple stone balances out the highs and lows and helps centre you emotionally. A type of quartz with iron inclusions found in countries all over the world, it has long been associated with clarity of mind and peaceful thinking. Use Amethyst during meditation near your third eye chakra (on your forehead) to alleviate mental stress and tap into your inner wisdom. Use it in crystal grids or near your workspace to encourage focus and in gem water to anchor feelings of peace and clarity throughout your day.

Finally, garner some emotional strength from Garnet. Commonly used in jewellery from as far back as 3000 B.C, the stone gets its name from the Latin word Garanatus, meaning seedlike. This is because the colour matches the bright red seeds you’d find inside a Pomegranate. It revitalises, purifies and balances energy, charging you up just when you need it. Garnet also opens the heart to instil a self-confidence that will help propel you through the festive period and into the New Year.

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles.

She has a long standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate.

Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.

bewater.com