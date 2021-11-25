Your Astrology Forecast for December

Key Astrological Dates

4 December – Solar Eclipse 12 degrees Sagittarius

18 December – Full Moon at 27 degrees Gemini

Aries

20 March – 20 April

Friendships are there to help you and to expand your horizons, which is exactly what you can expect over the next four weeks as Jupiter brings a new joy to connecting with others. On 14 December, your ruling planet, Mars, moves into the travel aspect of your chart, so look out for travel opportunities coming your way.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

This is a month in which you are clearing up the mess made from the previous month – not that it was you who created it, but rather those close to you who don’t realise how much you have changed this year. It is going to be important that you remain calm and logical during this period.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

There is a real focus of planetary energy on partnerships this month as the Sun, Mercury and Mars are all transiting at some point in your 7th solar house. Other people’s expectations of how you behave towards them and how they view you is beginning to change on an internal level, so others may be feeling slightly insecure with you.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

Venus, the planet of relating, is in your opposing zodiac sign of Capricorn this month. The polarity of this plays out in your personal relationships and how you relate to others on a deeper level. This can be helped from 14 December, when the planet Mercury also travels in your solar 7th house to join Venus, bringing a need to communicate effectively with loved ones.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

The Sun is travelling in your solar 5th house, activating your self-expression and social activities for the first three weeks of the year. This is an excellent time to try out new artistic endeavours and connect with new individuals that can expand your own personality. There is a real sense of renewal this month.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

You may be feeling a lot of activity in your mind this month – it’s as if there is a great deal to think about, but not much changing externally. This is a good time to step back from your need to constantly keep your mind busy and instead learn to relax and concentrate on the present.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

The feeling of expansion and inner awareness continues this month, and you begin to seek ways that you can add greater discipline to your spiritual practices. There is a real opportunity to plant new metaphorical seeds for the future.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

Until 14 December, Mars maintains its planetary energy in your own sign before moving into the financial sector of your chart. This is an important time to add a bit of courageous vision to the way you earn your money and how you deal with savings and expenditure. Learn from the mistakes of the past.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

For a majority of you this is your birthday month, and for your planetary ruler Jupiter it’s the last waltz before 30 December when it moves into the zodiac sign of Pisces. This combination will make you restless, with a need to move home or travel – either way, it stirs up the need for you to go on an adventure, and this could be the period to do just that.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

The planet Venus continues to travel in your own sign until 19 December when it goes retrograde, causing you to be more introspective with others. On 15 December the planet Mercury also transits your own sign, helping you to communicate more effectively and in a direct way.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

There is a lot of activity in your solar 12th house, which can activate the dreamier aspect of your personality. It’s going to be a theme of keeping yourself grounded and dealing with the practical. On 30 December, the planet Jupiter leaves your own sign and will return again in 12 years’ time. Reflect on the past year and the changes that you have made; you might be surprised at the transformation.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

The big astrological news this month is that your traditional ruler Jupiter ingresses back into your own sign on 30 December. This is the start of a major 12-year cycle in terms of inner and outer development. Many of you will plant new seeds for the future with work and education, which will help you to build new foundations and experiences for the future.

