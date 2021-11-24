Crystal Q&A: Crystal for Attracting Luck and Prosperity

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn how to protect ourselves with crystals

Q: What crystals work best for attracting good luck and prosperity, and how should I use them to maximise their potential?

A: Who wouldn’t like a little good luck from time to time? Crystals carry living energy and each one has different metaphysical and healing properties. There are several stones that are considered lucky and when you incorporate them into your routine, their powerful vibrations can be transformative – but intention is key.

Luck stones act as energy amplifiers. You have to first set your intention in order to attract what it is you wish for, and if that’s financial stability, there are several stones that can help you achieve this.

Green Jade is considered an extremely lucky stone, especially if you’re thinking of starting a venture and need to make long-term financial plans. For centuries it has been used in connection with prosperity, wisdom and harmony. It’s not necessarily a quick-fix crystal for wealth, but rather one that works to support long-term financial goals. Wear a piece of Jade to an important financial meeting, or keep some on your desk to help facilitate a promotion or client win. Another lucky green stone is Aventurine. Like other money crystals, Green Aventurine, is believed to attract wealth and abundance. It is also considered to be the stone of opportunity, and one to have around you if seeking new possibilities.

Worried about money? When negative mind chatter becomes too loud, drown it out with Citrine. A bright yellow stone, Citrine energises every level of life. In crystal healing traditions, it is used to open the chakras and sharpen the intuition. The energy of this stone is alive and overflowing, full of joy, wonder, delight and enthusiasm, and is believed to motivate, activate creativity and raise self-esteem, thus opening a world of abundance. Citrine is one of the best crystals for abundance because it helps to raise your vibration, and when operating at a higher frequency, you can achieve your intentions faster.

Finally, tune into Tiger Eye. This multidimensional stone reminds you there is more than one route to success. Associated with willpower and determination, keep some in your line of sight to help you overcome fears and obstacles in the pursuit of your goals.

One of the best ways to determine whether a stone will work for you is to hold it in your hand and ‘feel’ its vibration – remembering of course, you already have the ability to succeed, you just need to take that first step.

Find out more:

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater.com, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles. She has a long-standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate. Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.