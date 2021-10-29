Your Numberscope for November

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Seeds sown at the beginning of the year are now being evaluated for use. Joy overflows when we look at what has been achieved and appreciate our lot in life. We’re processing deep issues. Nature inspires us to take responsibility and protect the vulnerable. Spirit is moving us on to the next step of our evolution. There may be sudden, life-changing moments when the penny drops.

1

You’re examining yourself at many different levels. At times you feel like you’re losing your mind because the goalposts are constantly shifting. A shake-up brings new energy and vitalises your life. Soul is intelligent: relax and go with what you know. Your mental focus is strong, so put it to good use; studying, gardening, technology, communication, sexual creativity, DIY: the list is endless.

2

You evaluate all possibilities, analyse situations well and then jump in. You warm towards the persuasion of others, especially if it makes sense. Your mind and emotions are working things out together. Friends rely on you for support. You spread your love and inspiration around. Cooperate with others for research and writing, and ascertain solid facts. Soul is the love of your life. Inspire others with humour.

3

You’re in a generous, loving mood and indulging in many social engagements. There are moments of intense communication and profound surrender. Life can get too serious, but you’re in it for a laugh. A flare-up of emotions provokes a deep sense of acceptance and understanding. You’re seeking stillness and peace. Declutter your environment. The sky is blue: just look up.

4

Your restless mind is eager for a chance to change your situation for the better. You explore all corners to make improvements in mind, body and soul. As excitement spills over, patience is needed. You’re willing to give new ideas a go – see their effectiveness and reliability. You educate yourself through many different sources. Life mirrors back a reflection of who you really are.

5

Life turns you inside out, so get out in nature and steady your being. You may act on impulse. There are no excuses; take responsibility. A surprise shakes up your plans. Life delivers, even through times of uncertainty. Keep communicating to uplift your soul. Facts are in front of your face. A relaxed attitude can help to keep your life on track. Carry on.

6

You suddenly glimpse a different way of living and are receptive to a new vision. Your soul is enriched with wisdom. You immerse yourself in a project, and are at times lost within yourself. You may be confused, but you learn a lot. Allow the winds of change to embrace you with love. Welcome everyone to the table. See beyond your own perspective. The beauty is in the mix.

7

Your eyes are opening to many different layers. Take luxurious walks in nature, breathe in the fresh air, sit and gaze, chant, meditate and nurture your soul. Use simple, mindful words to describe your feelings and avoid misunderstandings. Understand that lessons in life are all impersonal. We’re all the same. You enjoy a more settled, happy-go-lucky and optimistic mood.

8

The clock has been turned back and you’re reflecting on big issues from the past. Your feet are planted firmly in the present. You let go of territorial behaviour. You’re feeling light and heady and are ready to fly. Sudden bursts of clarity and inspiration overshadow your existence. Powerful dreams and insights guide you. You take a practical approach to life.

9

You possess unshakeable faith in the divine plan. Your nervous sensitivity keeps you on the ball. You intrinsically feel what’s going on with friends, family and within your soul. You’re being guided by intuition. You acknowledge past failures as a way to learning and success. You may lecture others on idealistic lifestyles, yet understand that everyone has to make their own choice.

11

There’s a natural progression in your spiritual development and personal circumstances. You’re introspecting to tap into the source. You’re drawn back into the fabric of life to engage and witness momentous moments of connection. You gain strength by building bridges with others. Learn the art of compromise. If life gets too busy and chaotic, shut the door to cool off. Give yourself space.

22

You’re reconnecting with the original blueprint and deciding upon a new strategy. You have the power to influence many people. It’s good to join forces, share responsibilities, and strengthen your connections. If you feel pulled in different directions, use common sense to arrive at your own conclusions. In time everything falls into place.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

