Crystal Q&A: Crystals for Peaceful Flow of Energy

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn how to protect ourselves with crystals

Q: I’m looking to regulate my energy. Are there any crystals that help energy to flow peacefully?

A: Crystals can help our energies in many ways, from regulating its flow, to boosting our vitality. We can amplify our intentions and our energies using the power of crystals. Selenite is a brilliant crystal for allowing energy to flow peacefully, as it helps to cleanse and rebalance the aura.

Take a stick or wand of selenite and move it around you to help draw out negative energy. But be careful, selenite does dissolve in water, so it’s best to keep it in a dry place.

Selenite is perfect for cleansing all of your other crystals as well and the same practice can be done for removing negative energies in your crystals. Place a piece of selenite around your crystals or place them on top of a selenite bar to clear any bad energy stored inside.

To help energy flow peacefully and harmoniously in the home a selenite tower is a great centrepiece in any room. Use it as an energy generator, allowing it to generate and cleanse energy in your home on a daily basis.

Find out more:

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles.

She has a long standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate.

Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.

bewater.com