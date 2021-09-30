Your Numberscope for October

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Justice and fairness are required – the mind and heart working together can produce miracles. We take a look at what is happening the world over as mirror reflections of aspects of our own lives. We follow the laws of nature and spirit to find the truth. Soul awareness brings choice. Let us drive through constructive change by making our unique, valuable contribution to life.

1

There are impending choices to make and time is of the essence. Only explain your plans or actions to those it concerns directly. An old coat updated with new buttons or fabric will be like new. You hold your head high and push yourself to extremes in order to achieve. Soul helps you to reflect on ways of making life more comfortable and pleasurable.

2

You’re experiencing a second springtime – foods taste different, the air smells new, and life is refreshing. You are relating to life in a different way. Keep meditating and channel your energy and love into completing projects. Old hurts dispel in a burst of light – you feel unconditional love for the world. Love is a great leveller.

3

You’re on fire with a myriad of creative ideas to uplift others. You design plans to protect your future security. Your interests are diverse and there may be confusion over where to live, whom to see, or which recipe to follow. You may want to post a ‘do not disturb’ sign on your door, but your mind is walking on hot coals. It’s all in the mix.

4

You deliver your skills and gifts with a smile – you’re helpful by nature. You’re normally cautious but soul is drawing you out of your comfort zone as you grasp new concepts about life. You only take what you need. Emotional dramas and storms may arise but be the bigger person within a situation. Being in love is one way in.

5

Your mind is easily distracted by all the goodies in life. Soul is spinning you around, awakening you to new levels of being. Let go of addictions to mindsets, uplift your soul and keep to the path. You may keep up appearances in front of others, but the facts are obvious. Vocational work for the community can enrich your life.

6

You’re in a vague state of awareness, as though emerging from a deep sleep – everything is in a glorious rose-coloured state. Everything is okay – soul is working things out for the best. Keep on loving and focusing on all the goodness in life. Take a few tarot cards out of the pack and absorb the messages from your subconscious.

7

By nature you feel at home being on your own with time for introspection, but you’re joining in with others and feeling safe in their company. Life ebbs and flows, and you make the most of each day. You’re relying on your instincts and intuition to guide you to the truth. You’re nurtured by reality.

8

What you inherit as a soul is there for you as a gift. Striving for material success brings great highs and lows, and also humility. Be willing to stand out in the crowd and speak your wisdom. It’s a great time for demonstrating your capabilities in love, business, or on behalf of the community. You’re being assertive.

9

Wearing sensual perfume uplifts your soul and makes you feel alive. If you want to provide for the group then remember that seeds need to be fed, watered and nurtured with love and light. Allow the effort. Instead of feeling let down by life and its imperfections, give up to your soul. Life is transforming at all levels.

11

There’s room for celebration. Make time to acknowledge what has been achieved so far. Share your love, positive affirmations and inspiring wisdom with others. Your energies are being used for a greater good. You’re not in charge, but you can choose to be happy to be able to make your contribution. Family and friends gather close. Engage with important matters.

22

Learning to see the lighter side of life can keep you on a positive track. The joker knows that life is an illusion. Fresh cream cakes will only satisfy for a while. Apply passion and will to help you through daily life and you will see benefits in the results. You’re feeling romantic and sensitive, and it’s a good time for poetry or writing letters to loved ones.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org

Facebook: @SoniaDucieNumerology