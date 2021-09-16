Your Numberscope for September

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We’re being carried along, sailing on a wave of curiosity and exploring mind, body and soul. Let go and go with the flow. We perceive reality differently. We’ve accrued wisdom to pass on to others. Accept the inevitable and give way to soul wisdom. The autumn equinox is a time for cutting ties, revaluation and renewal.

1

Your mind is absorbing new knowledge and information – focus intently on the powerful messages from within your soul. At the equinox you are urged to dive into new levels of understanding about your life and the world. Open the door with a naïve focus and see what catches your eye. Your soul is taking you on an enlightening ride through life.

2

The light of your soul is shining from deep within. Connecting with love’s vibration is magnetic – you draw to you those that need your help. It’s a time for deep awakening. A sudden jolt around the equinox stimulates your senses. Everything is connected. Go beyond your emotions.

3

The Equinox is a motivating time for you to express your desires and needs. You’re super busy – dancing, cooking, sewing sequins onto clothes, working and socialising. If the unexpected happens, you don’t just cope – you learn and change fast. Instead of glossing over facts, you aim to do better and be a better person. You are love in action.

4

You’re helping friends and family to keep grounded, especially at the equinox when revelations or issues spring to light. You can’t fit a square peg into a round hole – life moves you on. Self-imposed restrictions in your mind are freeing up. Soul is providing opportunities for you to break old patterns. You jump into the metaphorical fire and are prepared to change.

5

There is no such thing as a quick fix – change takes time. You’re feeling stirred to find answers. The equinox is a key time for soul development and embracing big lessons. A tidal wave of energy releases through your mind, body and spirit, empowering success in many areas of your life. Melt away stress by accepting life the way it is.

6

Decorate your home, buy a bunch of beautiful flowers or eat a colourful array of foods. You’re seeking out life to feel good. Everyone’s problems are only yours if you make them that way, but they are all a mirror reflection of your soul. You’re in a rush to get on top of situations – bring in reason to help you perceive the facts.

7

You’re a key connector. You possess know-how to bring people together. You know where things fit in the plan. You also know that stillness and truth is found within. You seek solitude, maybe at the seaside or by forest bathing. You’re feeling full of zest and adventure. The equinox helps to reorganise your thoughts so you can communicate details more effectively.

8

You ‘work’ out of necessity – especially at the time of the equinox, which may be intense. You apply your mind to logic and take practical steps. You know where you stand and say it like it is. Soul needs no escape route when you’re happy with your lot in daily life. If you give value for money, success and satisfaction are guaranteed.

9

Your sales skills are strong, with good intentions to improve standards of living for others. Soul is not for sale – the gift of life is experience. You hold a candle up so that others can see clearly in the dark. Tension headaches around the time of the equinox may require you to calm your nerves and relax. Let others take over for a while.

11

At the equinox you realise there is no turning back – you have made decisions and now you’re getting on with life. Allow the love of your soul to melt away addictions and fears. You keep in close contact with loved ones. You possess insightful information and your reactions can help others to grow spiritually.

22

You’ve gone as far as you can. Re-evaluate and delve into soul wisdom, especially around the equinox. Your stubbornness brings tenacity and endurance, enabling you to carry on with your soul work. You find your voice to speak out warmly on behalf of others. Be pure in motive and calm your wandering mind.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org

Facebook: @SoniaDucieNumerology