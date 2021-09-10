KS Awards 2021: The Full Results

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of mind, body and spirit, and you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in…

MBS Writer of the Year: Yamile Yemoonyah

Professional spirit guide medium Yamile Yemoonyah is a spiritual teacher, host of The Spirit Guide Show and founder of the Spirit Guide Society. First seeing a physical spirit guide in her bedroom in 2000, Yamile has since helped thousands of people connect with their own spirit guides through private readings, courses, workshops and her weekly online show. Last year, she published her first book, The Seven Types of Spirit Guide with Hay House.

thespiritguidemedium.com

Category runner-up: Jay Shetty

Emerging Voices: Jade Shaw

Astral projection teacher Jade Shaw is a rising voice in the area of consciousness beyond the body. Believing that anyone can have an out-of-body experience, Jade left a 12-year career as an international choreographer to talk about and teach courses and workshops on astral projection and out-of-body experiences, promoting their use for psychological and spiritual growth.

jadeshaw.com

Category runner-up: Aedamar Kirrane

MBS Blogger: Shelf Help Club

Shelf Help Club is the world’s first self-help book club and is dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and supporting personal development in all forms. Founded in October 2017 by British journalist Toni Jones, Shelf Help is now a global online and offline collective with a network of over 12,000 readers and seekers worldwide.

shelfhelp.club

Category runner-up: Happy Place podcast

Retreat/Healing Centre: Cortijo Romero

Established in 1986 as a personal development holiday centre, Cortijo Romero oﬀers holidays promising to give you what you truly need. It is a smaller centre, with 20-30 guests most weeks, split between two courses during the summer months. There is a friendly, intimate feel, and although some people come with a partner or friend, many travel alone and reap the rewards of meeting other like-minded individuals. If you want some space and solitude, the layout of the centre suits that too, with lovely gardens, an orchard, ancient olive trees and a meditation room all providing places to ﬁnd a peaceful spot.

cortijo-romero.co.uk

Category runner-up: West Lexham, Norfolk, UK

Community Initiative: The Meditation Trust

The Meditation Trust was established as a registered charity in 2000 with a mission to make Transcendental Meditation (TM) accessible and affordable for all. With a fee structure up to 50% lower than other UK courses, and up to 80% lower than European prices, this allows anyone with a desire for TM’s huge range of potential benefits, indicated by scientific research, access to the authentic, ancient teachings.

meditationtrust.com

Category runner-up: Trees for Cities

Personality of the Year: Vex King

Vex King is a social media influencer, writer, mind coach and lifestyle entrepreneur. Vex experienced many challenges when he was growing up: his father died when Vex was just a baby, his family were often homeless and he grew up in troubled neighbourhoods where he regularly experienced racism. Despite this, Vex successfully turned his whole life around, and through his popular Instagram account (@vexking) has become a source of inspiration for thousands of young people. He started the Good Vibes Only #GVO movement to help others use the power of positivity to transform themselves and their lives into something greater. Following the publication of his first book Good Vibes, Good Life in 2018, Vex received a Kindred Spirit Award in the Emerging Voices category in 2019, and has recently published his latest book Healing Is The New High with Hay House.

vexking.com

Category runner-up: Lorna Byrne

Lifetime Achievement: Don Miguel Ruiz

Don Miguel Ruiz is a renowned spiritual teacher and internationally bestselling author who has spent the past three decades guiding students to personal freedom through his profound insights regarding the nature of human reality. He is author of the Toltec Wisdom Series, which includes The Four Agreements, The Mastery of Love, The Voice of Knowledge, The Circle of Fire and The Fifth Agreement. The series has sold over 12 million copies, and has been published in 46 languages worldwide.

Don Miguel was born in rural Mexico to parents who were healers and practitioners of ancient Toltec traditions. As a young adult, he graduated from medical school in Mexico City and practiced neurosurgery with his older brother in Tijuana. A near-fatal car crash forever changed the direction of his life, however, causing him to leave medicine and to examine the essential truth about life and humanity. Through his mother’s ancestral teachings he discovered his own path to awareness, which evolved into a deep understanding of the physical universe and the world of the mind.

Combining Toltec mythology and scientific perspectives, don Miguel has merged ancient wisdom with modern physics and practical common-sense, forging a new philosophy for seekers of truth and personal authenticity. His landmark bestselling book, The Four Agreements, contains practical steps for long-term personal transformation and has been read by millions around the world. His newest book, The Actor, was published by Leaping Hare Press in November 2020.

miguelruiz.com

