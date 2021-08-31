Crystal Q&A: Carnelian for Confidence

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn which crystals can help to boost our confidence

Q: I am not feeling very body confident after being in lockdown for so long. Are there any crystals you would recommend?

A: With its bold and bright red and orange hues, carnelian is a brilliant crystal to promote confidence and courage, especially in the summer. It is known to help the user to connect with others, boosting communication. Carrying a piece of carnelian with you will give you that extra confidence boost you need this summer.

You can use carnelian for confidence and courage in many settings. Take some to work to boost your self-esteem, or place a piece in your bag to take on the go for that extra spring in your step. You could also wear a pretty piece of carnelian jewellery to add a touch of brightness to your look.

Carnelian is also an amazing crystal to use in meditation. If you find that your confidence is low this summer, take some time to meditate with a piece of carnelian by your side, envisioning how you would like to feel and embodying the energy carnelian has to offer.

If you are looking to work on your body and self-image this summer, garnet is also brilliant for motivation, drive and vitality, encouraging you to work hard on your health, encouraging you to be your best self.

Find out more:

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles.

She has a long standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate.

Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.

bewater.com