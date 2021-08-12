Grief, Healing and the Akashic Records

Rohini Moradi teaches us about the links between grief, the process of healing and the Akashic Records

I had a hard time coping with the loss of my daughter to SIDS. I was split in two and needed to rebuild myself from the ground up. One day while in deep meditation, I asked the universe to help me heal from the heaviness of the pain that grief brings, and ultimately, I was led to the Akashic Records. Before this experience, I had never heard of this spiritual tool before, but I somehow knew this was the answer to my prayers. I was initially apprehensive, especially after googling the term Akashic Records, but I eventually softened to the idea and continued exploring.

For millennia, people have been exploring the mysteries of life through the mystic arts. This process has led to various insights and discoveries that help us understand ourselves and our place in this world. The concept of Akashic Records is one such discovery. In this article, I will discuss what they are, how they work, and how you can harness their power to heal after losing someone close to you or experiencing other types of loss.

So what are they? The Akashic Records – or as I like to call it, the Akasha, which is a Sanskrit word for ‘sky’ or ‘ether- is a complete vibrational history or frequencies of every thought, experience, interaction, and emotion of every soul that has ever existed since the beginning of time. Every single being has an imprint in the Akasha, and every single being has access to this vibrational frequency.

We can access this frequency or vibrational history of information by matching our body’s vibrational emissions to Akasha’s. We can tap into the vibrational frequency of the Akasha through intention, vibrational keys such as prayer, and meditation. All these tools are used to match the Akashic Realm’s vibration, which lives in the vibrational frequency of 963 HZ. Humans live anywhere between 9 to 16 HZ.

The information within the Akasha never stays the same, and its only constant is change. As we create our future, the akasha pulls from our past and current situation to create a possible future outcome. It is essential to note that this future outcome is never set in stone and can change according to our patterns. If you receive a prediction or vision of your future that you do not like, you can always change how things will turn out by changing patterns – and with free will as your most powerful tool here, anything is possible!

The Akasha has often been deemed as a network of connections connecting the whole universe. Some even call it the internet of God. Different civilizations, including Ancient Egyptians, Tibetans, Moors, Persians, Druids, Indians, and Mayans, were known to tap into this realm. The Rishis in India sat at the foothills of the Himalayas and channeled information which eventually became the Vedas. They used the term ‘Akasha’ to describe this powerful tool.

This spiritual tool has been used by some of the brightest minds known to this planet. Nicola Tesla used ancient Sanskrit terminology in his descriptions of natural phenomena. As early as 1891, Tesla described the universe as a kinetic system filled with energy that could be harnessed at any location. His concepts during the following years were greatly influenced by the teachings of his guru, Swami Vivekananda.

The Akasha didn’t have a solid name until Helena Petrovna Blavatsky (1831-1891) traveled to the east to write her theosophical doctrine with Tibetan monks. She heard the term Akash being used and included the words Akashic Records to describe the phenomena. In the early 20th century, metaphysical pioneer studies were done by Alice Bailey, Manley P. Hall, Charles Leadbetter and Annie Besant, who used the borrowed term Akashic Records. From that point, famous mystic Edgar Cayce, also known as the sleeping prophet, popularised the Akashic Record concept through his Soul Readings. Cayce was known to cure his patients’ ailments by accessing their soul’s records while he slept.

The waves that carry information from the Akaha to our subconscious are all around us. They travel the same way the information we send through the internet travels, or from one phone to another. The only difference here is that our body is the computer, and the Akashic ledger is like the universe’s Google. Pretty cool, huh?

We raise the vibration of our body by activating the pineal gland, more commonly known as the third eye. The pineal gland is a neuroendocrine transducer secreting melatonin, responsible for the physiological circadian rhythm control. A new form of biomineralization has been studied in the human pineal gland. It consists of tiny crystals that are less than 20 µm in length. The pineal gland acts as a switch, and once activated, can be used to access the frequency of the Akasha. Do you know what else uses the magic of crystals to transmit informational waves? Cell phones and computer chips.

This is all very exciting because we all have the ability to access this vibrational database. So, how do we use this technology to heal from grief?

Going through grief can be an excellent opportunity for self-growth. Grappling with grief can be a complex process, but the Akashic Records are often helpful for uncovering its true source. Sometimes we’re carrying trauma from a past life and don’t know it- through the Akasha, we see how our soul has chosen to learn lessons in this life that allow us to release trauma gathered across lifetimes.

The most important aspect of healing through current events is that it starts inside ourselves as opposed to something outside of us – though there are other ways such as connecting with nature, meditation, massage therapy, journaling, etc – these practices help ground you so that your vibration will be high enough for you to access the Akashic Records. Once grounding has happened, we can connect to the frequency of the Akasha and start exploring our soul’s journey.

Often, the information we receive while tapping into the Akasha can come in the form of remedies and ways to take care of ourselves during difficult times. This powerful tool has helped me process my grief after losing my daughter, and I hope it helps you.

Find out more:

ROHINI MORADI, the face behind the quickly-growing Magic Inclined community and podcast, was born into a spiritually-driven life in Tehran, Iran and now lives in California. After an NDE that eventually took the life of her young baby girl, Rohini began her self-healing journey. She created her own ‘soul degree’ with the best teachers in the business including certifications for Reiki levels 1 & 2 with Dr. Eric Rubin, Yoga Teacher Training via Ocean Beach Yoga, Clairvoyance training with Leon Le Grant, Breath-work training with Ashley Neese, and Hypnotherapy training with Marissa Peer. She is also a trained Akashic Records practitioner via the great Dr. Linda Howe, amongst others. As an Akashic Records specialist, Rohini focuses her work with those who are new on their spiritual path and those who want to become teachers of the Akasha. Her work with the Akashic Records started with channeling messages for clients, but has transitioned into teaching people how to do it for themselves. Are you interested in accessing the Akasha and the process of accepting grief? Get Rohini’s free e-book for more information HERE.

Photo credit for author image : Meg Messina