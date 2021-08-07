3 Key Steps to Opening Up Your Intuition

Isabeau Maxwell shares her personal tips for tapping into your powers of intuition

As we get older, we begin to realise how valuable our own inner voice is. We look to moments of silence to actually connect with ourselves. This is typically when we are in a pattern of healing or doing meaningful inner work. When we are in this space, we get glimpses of intuition that begin to bubble, and we get curious. Can I open up my intuition like others can? Is my intuition strong? How can I access it? Quick answers to these questions: yes, yes, and with a few key steps.

Your intuition is incredibly strong and you are just as intuitive as any other person. How much you are able to access that intuition is directly connected to a few things in your human life. I learned this as I walked through the process of opening my intuition starting at the age of thirty-one. Before that, I was a solid skeptic, not believing in anything intuitive. I studied maths at university and built businesses for the fun of it. Spirituality was not a part of my life.

How I opened intuitively

It started for me quickly and abruptly with the passing of my grandmother in August 2005. An hour or so after she passed away, she showed up in my living room in spirit form. This skeptic was not pleased. I was quite frightened, as you can imagine. I took a couple of deep breaths and moved on. But she kept coming back to connect with me. After a long journey to understand what was happening, I eventually settled into my new experience, with my intuition open to the spiritual world. From there I worked to hone my intuition and strengthen it so I could connect with that inner voice and receive guidance, not only for myself but for others.

What I learnt about honing your intuition

I worked with my guides and my grandmother to strengthen my intuition, and along the way I learnt a lot. I learnt that there are a few key steps that make a massive difference in being stuck or being able to access that inner connection with your intuition.

Balance Your Personal Energy and Energetic Body

What I wasn’t taught growing up, like many others, was that my energy body was very valuable and something I should take care of. Some refer to this energy body as the spiritual body, the aura, or your spiritual energy.

Our energy body contains, and expands outside of, our physical body. It reacts to the environment around us before that environment ever connects with our physical body. For example, if you hear someone yelling angrily near you, your energy body is going to pick up the negative energy before you even physically hear the yell. And the energy body might just hold on to that negative energy as well, even if it’s not for your highest good.

If you’ve ever been drained after a long trip to the supermarket and you don’t have a logical reason to be drained, then you know what I mean. Heavy energy in our energy body that is not ours can really burden us.

When we don’t clean up and take care of our energy body we become exhausted, irritable, confused, and we really struggle to connect to our own intuition. Good news is that it is very simple to maintain a balanced energy body. Simple to the point of just 60 seconds a day of a practice that is super easy yet massively powerful.

This practice is called GCP (Ground, Clear, Protect). The short description of this practice is to use elements that you resonate with and imagine yourself first grounding to Mother Earth, then clearing out all the old energy that is yours and you should not be carrying, and finally putting a protective bubble around you that filters in what should be on your path. Key to GCP is that it will block anything that shouldn’t be on your path. Do this twice a day: once in the morning and again when you are going to bed. You will be amazed at the balance it brings.

Declutter

Decluttering your mind, environment, and physical body will do wonders for opening up your intuition. Think about every task you currently need to do, each relationship issue you need to address, and the physical clutter around you on a day to day basis. Think of each of those individual items as one hamster on a hamster wheel in your brain. Now… how many hamsters on hamster wheels are in your mind? Imagine intuition trying to flow through those hamster wheels. It will struggle.

The more you can declutter, the more you will open your intuition and be able to access it when you wish to. It is important to note however, that overachieving with this decluttering process will backfire on you. Pressure of getting all the clutter out of your life quickly is stressful in itself. This, in the end, will bring you even more mental clutter. So start small. Tackle one closet or one to-do item. Just stepping into the process of decluttering will crack open the door to your intuition.

Have Patience

Yep, I said it: have patience. Trust me, I had no patience when I started on my intuitive journey. None at all. This is why I can speak to its effectiveness. When I finally released into my spiritual path and shifted my impatience to fun and curiosity, many more intuitive doors opened for me.

As often as you can, stay in the mindset of intuition being fun. Be okay with how long it will take to access it easily. That balanced way of being will actually give you access faster. I know this is a bit of a tricky work-around, but it really does work. Start with one simple question to your guides and your intuition: ‘What is it you want me to know?’ Stay open throughout the day for signs and intuitive messages to come through. When they do, celebrate it and be excited for the next message to come through at the perfect time for you. Have more fun than frustration and you will open intuitively faster. I know I did.

About the author:

Isabeau Maxwell is one of the leading spiritual coaches in intuitive development. She brings deep channeled knowledge and personal understanding to spirituality, and has been helping people connect to their authentic, natural, intuitive abilities for over 15 years.

Isabeau is an internationally known medium, author, and teacher, who has touched the lives of people throughout the world. Known for her compassion and accuracy, Isabeau brings peace and comfort to many through her energy work, transformative sessions, and teachings.

thesagemethod.com