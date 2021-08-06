Your Numberscope for August

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Endurance allows us to persevere with relationships, family, work and important issues and to bring about positive change. We can reinvent the wheel and lay a new framework to support our future. Karma allows us to redress the balance if we wake up to issues. We can use our personal will as a force for good and channel creative energies to strengthen humanity.

1

It’s up to you to find your own path – nobody can tell you what to do. You delve in and out of new ideas and projects spontaneously, but you have the tenacity to carry them through to completion. You’re empowered to take a different vision of the past so your mind can refocus. Reorganise your home and office, or upgrade your software to become more efficient.

2

Love carries you through life. Be practical where you give you energy. Carry out simple tasks that will make the most difference. Your moods fluctuate, so be gentle with yourself. You love to help and please others – conflict is uncomfortable but offers immense spiritual growth. Compulsive reactions can be viewed and weighed up carefully.

3

You want to break free of restrictions. Dealing with immediate practicalities will enable you to move forward faster. You are being reliable, dependable and forthright. You’re playing with fire and taking risks, but are responsible for your actions. Your mind wants to know more – reading books, working on personal development or connecting with like-minded souls may help.

4

You’re prepared to demonstrate leadership and add a new lease to life. This helps your colleagues and family too. You are demonstrating your vision, which may create dramatic change. You are strengthening your mind and your resolve. You are obedient to those in authority, but stand up for justice. You want to put things right.

5

You’re mesmerised by facts but enjoy reading fiction. Your charm and magnetism is sky-high and you’re revelling in the attention. A surprise or shock brings you down to earth, but you adapt and carry on. There are many solutions to issues. Responsibilities pull you in different directions. Your head and heart merge – soul knows what to do.

6

Life isn’t neat and tidy, but you’re being reminded to tie up loose ends. You want everything at your convenience. Put in effort to ensure success. Your emotions are conflicted over material and practical necessities. Rise above situations and keep chopping away at the wood. Harsh realities awaken your senses, but you rise to the challenge. Your resolve is strong.

7

If you’ve been dreaming of success, now is the time to push ahead. Reevaluate, reorganise and revise goals. Get your house in order. You’re inspired by love and driven to materialise creative projects. There is deep healing within. Your soul is preparing for expansion. Laugh and sing along at your innate rhythm.

8

Success comes with a price, but you’re prepared to go the whole hog. There are instances of déjà vu as you recognise important moments. Cleanse your emotions – assess the valuable lessons learnt rather than criticising mistakes. You draw in strong souls who can grow with you spiritually – it’s a revelation. Relax your mind, master a skill and enjoy the great outdoors.

9

You’ve worked so hard on yourself at work and in relationships. Now you’re preparing to disappear into a new cycle – so let go. Diversity is necessary to teach you many skills in life. Brush up on your knowledge and pass it on. Passion is sensational – channel energy wisely. You’re hot on human rights and demonstrating equality.

11

Your focus is on working with groups of friends, family or colleagues to achieve goals. A strong work ethic is guiding you through spiritual and/or personal growth and change. You are falling in love with life. You write poetry, give lectures, bake cakes, and may be attracted to herbs or homeopathy. Kindness is the medicine of the soul.

22

You’ve come full circle. You’re demonstrating your wisdom and compassion by helping others. You’re reacting and relating to situations differently. If you feel at times lost, reach within yourself for support – soul can hold your hand. Strength comes from within, and your courage is high. You’re driven to succeed, but rules need to be followed. Plan carefully.

