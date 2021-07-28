Crystal Q&A: Breathe Easier This Summer

In this Crystal Q&A mini-series with founder and director of bewater.com Jude Polack, we learn which crystals are used for respiratory conditions

Q: Summer always takes its toll on my sinuses. Are there any crystals that can help with respiratory health?

A: Air pollution, climate change, indoor pollutants and at this time of the year, pollen, can all place a burden on your respiratory system.

When faced with a heavy load of irritants, sinuses go into overdrive to keep membranes flexible and moist. A build-up of phlegm can turn into catarrh, which changes the pressure inside your head, causing pain.

Many practitioners who work with crystals believe that amber can be especially useful for asthma and allergic reactions. Amber is also thought to resonate with the throat and is a powerful chakra cleanser and healer.

Amethyst is another crystal well known for its healing energies, and amethyst clusters are often deployed in the home to keep the air and life force energy clean and positive, which contributes to easier breathing.

It’s also worth remembering that halite, more commonly known as rock salt, has been used for centuries to help with respiratory health. The benefits of halite are usually best obtained by breathing salt particles via an inhaler or by entering a salt cave or mine.

There are lots of ways to incorporate crystals into your wellbeing routine. Water bottles with crystals that create a gem elixir from your drinking water, are an ideal way to use crystals in your everyday, whilst also keeping you hydrated, which is important for flushing out toxins.

Find out more:

Jude Polack is the founder and director of bewater, a company that works with crystals, bringing their wonderful properties together in crystal water bottles.

She has a long standing interest in natural wellness and also works as a doula and positive birth advocate.

Jude’s three children all keep stashes of crystals in their rooms and schoolbags too.

