Your Astrology Forecast for August

Key Astrological Dates

8 August New Moon Leo, 16 degrees

22 August Full Moon Aquarius, 29 degrees

Aries

20 March – 20 April

Surprisingly for a holiday month, there’s a lot of planetary energy directed towards work on a day-to-day basis. The trick to getting the best from this month is to make sure you prioritise and focus on what is important to you in regards to your career and aspirations. Try not to get bogged down by too many details in your planning.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

Both Venus and Mars are transiting your solar 5th house, activating the social aspects of your life in a highly creative way. This is intensified by the aspect to Uranus – you may well feel a need to break away from old patterns of behaviour or restrictions that have been holding you back in your perception. This is a month to try and separate short-term restlessness from a genuine need to change.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

Your solar 4th house is activated this month as both Venus and Mars make waves in your home life. This could be a period in which you look at moving or changing your inner home environment. However, because of Neptune’s influence it could be difficult in making decisions regarding the family and career. Be aware of external changes that you have not accounted for.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

As a number of planets transit your solar 3rd house, communication will be the key feature of the next four weeks. The trick is knowing when to speak up and when to hold back. During August, your intuitive side should help you realise when to make your move and when not to – if you think too much, you’ll probably get the timing wrong.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

It’s a welcome return of Jupiter back in your opposite sign of Aquarius helping you to focus on relationships with others. Jupiter brings expansion and wisdom but also a sense of urgency and restlessness that needs to be limited. However as in most polarity contacts, it’s other people that will bring you that sense of urgency: don’t be tempted to just go along with their madcap ideas.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

This is a busy month for you – Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all travelling in your own sign, and that drastically increases the energy of your life. This will help you to focus mainly on yourself and what you want to do for the rest of the year. However, because of the influence of Neptune in your opposing sign of Pisces, you have to be careful that you don’t deceive yourself.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

On 17 August your planetary ruler Venus enters your own sign, making you feel much more grounded and internally balanced. This is a key feature of your personality, and means that you feel that you can accomplish a lot over the next four weeks. On 23 August Venus aspects Saturn, allowing you to be able to work hard in harmony with yourself and others – perfect!

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

Your ruler Mars is now travelling in the friendship area of your chart. This combination can increase your need to be active with groups and colleagues. However, it can also instigate a certain amount of tension in relationships that might need exploring on a deeper level. Luckily, this is something that Scorpios adore.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

This is a much more playful four weeks than the previous month, as Jupiter your ruler is now in your 3rd solar house. Even though the planet is retrograde, it symbolises you taking a step back and observing your thoughts before you speak – something you probably need to do much more often in your day-to-day living.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

Saturn is travelling backwards in your 2nd house, which is the placement of your personal finances and means that you are focusing most of your attention on how you value yourself and how much you earn. This is a big lesson for Capricorns, and it is only when we let go of old preconceptions that we allow new thoughts to manifest.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

As you move into the summer months, Jupiter travels back into your own sign. This is significant because it adds optimism and a sense of new possibilities. However, it is worth thinking back to April and the changes that you implemented during that month, because August could be the time when you start to see some results of your past plans coming to the forefront.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

This might be a month when you take a step back from the world and enter into a period of inner reflection. Pisces is a sign that needs to feel that it is free to do what it wants, but in order to do that you need to find out how you feel. This is the purpose of the next four weeks: searching for what you want in the near future.

Find out more:

This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit issue 176 (July/Aug 2021) available from 24 June, 2021. Click here to subscribe and have each new issue of Kindred Spirit delivered directly to your door. Alternatively, you can purchase individual magazines directly from our website.

Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website:

demianallan.com