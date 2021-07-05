Get inspired by the forests, fields and shores of France as Daniel Galmiche shares a berry-based summer recipe from his new book French Countryside Cooking

Raspberry Tart with Creme Patisserie & Rosemary

SERVES 4

PREPARATION TIME 25 minutes, plus 20 minutes infusing

COOKING TIME 30 minutes

300g/10½oz/heaped 2⅓ cups raspberries

icing (confectioners’) sugar, to decorate

grated zest of ½ lime

1 tsp chopped rosemary leaves

2 tbsp crème fraîche

FOR THE SABLÉ PASTRY

90g/3¼oz/¾ cup plain (allpurpose) flour

1 tsp baking powder

70g/2½oz/heaped ½ cup icing (confectioners’) sugar

60g/2¼oz unsalted butter, softened

a pinch of salt

2 egg yolks

grated zest of ½ lime

FOR THE CRÈME PATISSIÈRE

250ml/9fl oz/1 cup full-fat milk

½ vanilla pod, split lengthways

3 egg yolks

50g/1¾oz/scant ¼ cup caster (superfine) sugar

25g/1oz/scant ¼ cup cornflour (corn starch)

1 tbsp unsalted butter

juice of ½ lime

1 Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°C/gas 3. To make the sablé pastry, sift together the flour and baking powder in a bowl. Whisk together the sugar, butter, salt and egg yolks, using an electric whisk, until light and fluffy. Fold in the flour mixture and lime zest to make a soft dough. Flatten between two sheets of baking paper to about 1cm/½in thick, then transfer to a baking sheet, lifting off the top sheet of baking paper. Bake for 12–18 minutes until light golden. Remove from the oven and cut immediately into an 18cm/7in square while it is still soft and pliable, but then leave it to cool before lifting off the tray.

2 To make the crème pâtissière, put the milk in a saucepan over a low heat. Use a sharp knife to scrape the vanilla seeds into the milk, whisk the milk, then add the vanilla pod as well. Heat the milk until it is almost simmering, then remove from the heat, cover with cling film (plastic wrap) and leave to infuse for about 20 minutes. Remove the vanilla pod from the milk, rinse and dry on paper towel as you can use it again.

3 Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until light, thick and creamy. Gradually add the cornflour (corn starch), a spoonful at a time, whisking well after each addition to avoid any lumps forming. Slowly pour half the infused milk into the egg mixture, beating as you pour, then transfer the mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining milk. Put over a medium-low heat and stir continuously and quickly for about 10 minutes, or until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove from the heat, whisk in the butter and lime juice and continue to stir until the mixture has cooled down and is lovely and smooth, thick and slightly trembling.

4 Spread the crème pâtissière about 5mm/.in thick over the pastry, leaving a small margin clear around the edge. Put the raspberries in lines over the top of the crème pâtissière to cover it completely. Dust with a shake of sifted icing (confectioners’) sugar, and sprinkle with the lime zest and a little of the chopped rosemary. Mix the remaining rosemary with the crème fraîche and spoon into a piping bag, then pipe a small dot of crème fraîche on the top of every other raspberry all over the tart. Add a tiny piece of rosemary to each crème fraîche dot.