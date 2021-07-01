Food for the Soul: Balsamic and Lime Raspberries with Goats’ Milk Ice Cream

Get inspired by the forests, fields and shores of France as Daniel Galmiche shares a berry-based summer recipe from his new book French Countryside Cooking. This feature was originally published in issue 176 of Kindred Spirit (July/August 2021)

Balsamic and Lime Raspberries with Goats’ Milk Ice Cream

SERVES 4

PREPARATION TIME 20 minutes, plus at least 3½ hours freezing

COOKING TIME 5 minutes

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp icing (confectioners’) sugar

FOR THE GOATS’ MILK ICE CREAM

300ml/10½fl oz/scant 1¼ cups goats’ milk

100ml/3½fl oz/ scant ½ cup goats’ cream

200g/7oz/heaped ¾ cup natural goats’ milk yogurt

120g/4¼oz/scant 1 cup icing (confectioners’) sugar

finely grated zest of ½ lime

FOR THE BALSAMIC AND LIME RASPBERRIES

200g/7oz/scant 1⅔ cups raspberries

3 tbsp good-quality balsamic vinegar

finely grated zest of ½ lime, plus extra for sprinkling

2 drops of lime juice

1 Line a medium-deep freezerproof tray with baking paper. Put all the ice cream ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until smooth. Pour into the prepared tray and freeze for at least 3 hours, or until hard. Remove and break into small chunks, put into a food processor and blend briefly to a smooth, firm purée – you don’t want the mixture to defrost too much. Spoon into a small freezerproof container, smooth the top, cover and return to the freezer for 25–30 minutes until hard again.

2 Meanwhile, put the raspberries in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar, the lime zest and juice. Gently stir until combined, cover with cling film (plastic wrap) and put in the refrigerator.

3 Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6 and line a baking sheet with baking paper. Put the fennel seeds on the prepared baking sheet and dust with the icing (confectioners’) sugar until lightly coated. Put in the oven for 4–5 minutes until light golden and caramelized. Return to the oven for a couple of minutes at a time if they are not ready. Remove and leave to cool, breaking up any seeds that may have stuck together.

4 Remove the raspberries from the refrigerator and, using a slotted spoon, spoon into serving bowls and put a small scoop of ice cream one on top of each bowl of raspberries. Drizzle any of the liquid from the raspberries and the remaining balsamic over the top and finish with a scattering of caramelized fennel seeds and a little extra lime zest.

Find out more:

Extracted from: French Countryside Cooking – Inspirational Dishes From the Forests, Fields and Shores of France by Daniel Galmiche (£25, Nourish Books)

Photography: Yuki Sugiura

This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit issue 176 (July/August 2021) available from 24 June, 2021. You can purchase a copy directly from our website.