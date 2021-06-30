Your Numberscope for July

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Warmth is pervading once again, opening us up to new possibilities. We reflect on the fruits of our labour and are grateful for all we have received. Life is prolifically abundant. The mind is carefree. Expansion happens naturally. Truth emerges to free our spirit and help us see life in new and different ways.

1

It’s your will against the world – who will win? If life is in a muddle, stop, take in the scenery and go beyond your personal desires to reach for the truth.

Your words are extra potent right now. Deliver new insights by following through on goals. Keep communicating your point of view. Be flexible, and feel the joy of giving. Soul is inspiring.

2

If it’s love you’re after, open up and listen to others – it will bring you closer. If you‘re consistent, family, friends and colleagues will realise your authenticity. Your head and heart may be at conflict, but you know deep inside what you must do. Brush off the cobwebs. Your soul is pure.

3

You’re in a warm, playful, vibrant mood. Your positive attitude pervades all areas of life. Listen to reason but allow criticism to flow away like water off a duck’s back. Politics, social media and music uplift your soul. Intellectual stimulation is important – expanding consciousness and reflecting within are too. Sincere communication is always appreciated.

4

Pay your bills, sift and sort out the recycling. Intelligently change your circumstances. Carry out research methodically and meticulously. If you’re feeling impulsive and restless, a new hair colour, tantalising new cuisine or visiting new destinations may satisfy your soul. You’re speaking up and taking responsibility for your life.

5

Life is intense – sometimes speeding ahead of you – and is bringing plenty of opportunities for material and spiritual growth. Your emotional wellbeing is important. Keep cleansing, clearing and perceiving the truth. Ask questions that will help bring you clarity. Spirit is guiding you from within. Accept life as it comes, creating room for many possibilities to emerge.

6

You’re hungry for warmth, nurturing and security in love. Everything in the melting pot is being stirred up to align your life to your highest good. Your creativity is bursting through. Take pen to paper, write down your plans, describe your deepest desires and wishes and manifest through action. Adjust your thinking if you want to optimise your energy.

7

Life unfolds naturally and patience allows you to take it all in your stride. As you walk down the street, smell the roses, take in the view and feel yourself as an intrinsic part of the picture. This is life as you know it. Meditation stills your busy mind so you can ‘be’. Humour uplifts your soul. You’re responsive to suggestions. Get on with your plans.

8

The fruit is bountiful on the trees but there is still more work to do. Revisit the highs and lows of your life and be realistic about what has been achieved. Did you put in effort to manifest your ambitions and dreams, or did you leave that up to others? Life is gloriously productive, with an endless supply of creative energy available. Make it happen.

9

Wisdom can be blown out of proportion – be flexible with your beliefs and broaden your understanding of life. Surrender to the moment and make the most of each day. Uplift your soul with a smile. High expectations and hopes can lead to uncertainty – give of your gifts and skills and throw yourself into life. One day joyously leads to the next.

11

What is your spice in life? Spirituality? Art? Music? Sport? Find your passion and focus on that to enrich your whole existence. Express your needs clearly. Reach out to others to connect and exchange valuable truths. Serve your soul. Make peace with yourself. Indulge in tea, meditation and healthy lifestyle rituals that enhance daily life and bring relaxation and clarity.

22

If you feel life is not your own, the truth is that it is not. Everyone is guided by a greater spiritual light in strange and mysterious ways. You are drawn to mysticism to uplift your soul, and to encourage you to engage more fully in life. Draw on intuition to help you make intelligent decisions. Listening to others can open up your vision.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org

Facebook: @SoniaDucieNumerology