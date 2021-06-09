Nature’s Craft: Midsummer Magic, Amethyst Elixirs and Flower Divination

In this month’s Nature’s Craft, Tudorbeth shares why June is one of the most important months of the magical year

June is the month that is halfway through the year. In the northern hemisphere it is the Summer Solstice, whilst on the other side of the world in the southern hemisphere it is the Winter Solstice. There are many legends of the summer solstice which is also known as Midsummer, Litha, and the Rose Festival. This month is the month of roses and is also referred to as Flaming June. Alarmingly too, this month has many sayings including, ‘the monsoon arrives in June.’ And given our weather this year in Britain, this year’s June could be a washout!

Nevertheless, despite the bad weather of late, June is one of the most important months of the magical year. June is a month of the Strong Sun Moon – the name of the full moon due to the summer solstice occurring this month. The solstice signals the longest day of the year, after which the days begin to grow shorter. Many people choose to be married in June as it was traditionally the wedding month. As it is a month of love and emotions it is governed by the element of water – and as a result, the elemental beings we find in June are mermaids, nereids, and really a whole array of elemental beings who join in the magic of the Turning of the Wheel.

However, we not only find Midsummer in June but also St. Elmo’s Day and Well Dressing Day which was quite popular with Celtic brothers and sisters.

Well Dressing Day and Healing Water Spells

Well-dressing is an ancient custom, dating back to our ancestors such as the Celts and even older. The wells are dressed with large, framed panels which are decorated with elaborate mosaics made from flower petals, seeds, grasses, leaves, tree bark, berries and even moss.

Wells are the symbolic embodiment of mother earth from which the healing waters arise. We are made of water and we need water to survive. In honour of well-dressing, this month why not create healing water by making an elixir using amethyst crystal?

The best stone to use for healing is an amethyst. This crystal is often called the all-healer and is beneficial for people, animals, and plants. It is especially beneficial for those who suffer from migraines and headaches and is often called nature’s tranquillizer.

Make an amethyst elixir by washing the stone and making sure it is clean; do not use bleach or any other chemicals when cleaning crystals. Simply place the amethyst in hot water for a couple of minutes. Then make your elixir by placing the clean amethyst into drinking water and letting it soak for a few hours. As the stone is soaking say these words:

Healing energy flow to me.

Earth and water.

So, mote it be.

Take out the stone then use the water in drinks or on pulse points. Give to plants what is left and make fresh amethyst water every day.

The Summer Solstice

Midsummer is a time for magic, mystery, and mayhem! Celebrations are outside even if it is raining and cold and many Nature Crafters like to go camping around the time of the solstice to be up at the crack of dawn. There is something magical about Midsummer’s Eve though, even if you don’t practice the Craft. There is an air of mystery about this night.

However, if you don’t intend to go camping at Midsummer, why not throw a Midsummer party all the same? There are several recipes for drinks including Cherry Water Ice and Currant Water.

Cherry Water Ice

1lb Cherries

3/4 pint of Cherry Syrup or sugar and water, boiled up together

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Remove all stones and stalks from the cherries then pound them or put in a blender until they are fine. Then pour the blended cherry mixture into a pan and boil up. When boiling, pour in the syrup. Let it stand until cold before adding the lemon juice, then begin the freezing process. Remember it is cherry ice not cherry ice cream, so the same amount of churning is not needed.

Midsummer Tea

This delightful fresh tea is made with rose petals, elderberries, blackberries, apple, raspberry, and strawberry pieces. All products have been dried. It also has blackberry leaves in it. This variety is a complete fruit tea, or you can add some black tea to it, though the dried fruit is delicious.

Pour on boiling water and let stew for 5 – 10 minutes and drink sweetened with honey if required.

Currant Water

1lb red currants

1/2lb raspberries

1/2 lb. sugar

3 pints water

Remove all stalks, wash fruit then put in a blender or crush fruit with a wooden spoon. Put fruit in pan with 1 pint of water and the sugar and stir occasionally until it reaches boiling point. Then remove the fruit by straining it off. Keep the water/syrup and add back to the pan where you add the rest of the water. Bring it all to boil then leave it to go cold afterwards. Put in fridge and serve chilled.

Flower Reading

If you are planning to have a Midsummer party, there are many things you can traditionally do during it and one is flower reading, whereby you ask your friends to bring a flower they have chosen. You then begin to ‘divine’ with the flower. However, remember your correspondences as with all these flowers, the colour of them also dictates their meaning. Check previous columns of Nature’s Craft for the list of colour correspondences and their meanings.

Asters represent patience and a love of variety. They can also mean elegance and daintiness

Busy Lizzie represents justice. These flowers can also stand for encouragement and motivation

A red carnation means love, pride, and admiration

Chrysanthemum represents fidelity, optimism, joy, and long life

Delphinium represents big-heartedness, lightness, fun, and levity. They can also mean ardent attachment

Gerbera is in the daisy family, so they share the same symbolism which is innocence and purity. This specific type of daisy represents cheerfulness.

Rose is an interesting one – although it can represent love, it can also mean loss so be careful with the colour.

Midsummer Party Spell

If you want your Midsummer party to go off without a hitch – and that is including the weather – then cast this spell.

On the morning of your party go outside and raise your hands to the sky and say:

Hear me earth and sky, I ask of you.

Grant me success in my party.

No rain, nor hail, no sadness, nothing blue.

Just friends without a hitch.

Please hear and abide with the good weather witch.

There you have it, I hope you enjoy the summer solstice and use the power of the sun this summer to connect with friends and family.

Next month we shall look at the wonderful month of July, the one month of the year that has no festivals in it for us and is rather a calm before the harvest months.

Blessed be and keep safe.

About the author:

Tudorbeth has been a practicing Hedgewitch for over 30 years and is the writer of over 40 books on witchcraft. Her latest is The Hedgewitch’s Little Book of Spells, Charms & Brews (£12.72/$16.99, Llewellyn Publishers), available from 8 June 2021.

More from this author

Nature’s Craft: Spells and Symbols for the Month of Opportunity

Nature’s Craft: The New Year

Nature’s Craft: The Rainbow Year