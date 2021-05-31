Your Numberscope for June 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Life is ripe for the picking and we’re making those all-important decisions. Karmic justice ensures that we gain from past wisdom and that things work out for the best. We’re easily distracted by irrelevant information and by emotions. Join forces with groups of people to make your voice heard. Life is good when love is the focus of the day.

1

You can contemplate your navel to eternity, but actions speak louder than words. Make a commitment to yourself. Change one behavioural pattern that will take you on a more comfortable path through life. Be receptive to seeing situations from others point of view. One love.

2

It’s an intense month emotionally. You’re being shaken and stirred by the environment. There is no room for complacency. Pay attention to details, keep your mind on its toes and adapt. You can rise above everyday issues. Tell a joke, bring a smile to people’s faces and allow yourself some indulgences. You’re only human.

3

You’re in a flirtatious mood and are wafting around looking for love. Your heart is bursting with joy. You’re inspired to give. You may want to write poetry, paint intricate pictures or provide a beautifully presented meal. You weave your daily activities into the tapestry of life. You’re deeply connected to soul, and are willing to serve.

4

Mental health issues may arise if you push yourself too fast and too hard. The mind is fragile. You can be stubborn when faced with completely new tasks or situations beyond your control. You remain the centre of your own universe, so pay attention to your needs. Get ready for action.

5

You can move mountains with a few kind words and a motivation for goodness. What is holding you back? If the wind is carrying you to new pastures, you’re sailing. You can make conscious improvements to your current state of affairs. Take advice from people in the know. Find new ways to connect with your soul, to people and to life.

6

Your desires are at the forefront of your mind. You’re seeking satisfaction in all areas of life. Challenging periods brings the most spiritual growth. Love life with all its ups, downs and turnarounds. Make the most of every single day by committing to what’s in front of you and carrying out your daily tasks with love and enthusiasm.

7

Your house is your sanctuary. Hang up beautiful crystals and display decorative arts that uplift your soul. Go peacefully, and allow in those you feel you can trust to honour your environment. Make your environment inviting and welcoming to soul, spirit and life, especially at the summer solstice.

8

An air of sophistication surrounds you – maybe it’s your refined mind and magnetic nature that catches people’s eyes. You want to be the best and get to the top of the tree. Keep connecting and communicating. Learn to digest situations fully by recognising the underlying cause of your appetite. Move forwards with confidence and clarity.

9

You would like to let the dust settle on relationships or situations that have been draining your batteries. Some deep cleansing may be needed to restore inner calm and emotional harmony. You’re full of joy and optimism and have a zest for adventure. The world is an open book; your soul is guiding you to make the best choices for your life.

11

You feel supported, nurtured and loved by your friends, family and community. It’s a mirror of the peace you’ve found within your soul. Gifts come in many forms, shapes and sizes. Your intellect cannot provide all the answers you need, so meditate and expand your awareness. You’re on fire with creativity.

22

Be gentle with yourself and others. You’re in a receptive mode, so there’s no need for intellect to be in control. Awaken your senses and go deeper with your understanding. Heightened curiosity leads you to question every little detail. The end result may be that you’re more generous, helpful and productive in life. Be patient.. Hold a strong focus for each day.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

