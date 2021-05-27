Your Astrology Forecast for June

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allen reveals what’s written in the stars for June in 2021

Key Astrological Dates

10 June New Moon in Gemini, 19 degrees

22 June Mercury goes direct in Gemini

22 June Summer Solstice

24 June Full Moon in Capricorn, 3 degrees

Aries

20 March – 20 April

From the depths of last month’s inner searching we come to a more socially orientated month, especially from 12 June when Mars enters your solar 5th house. Look out for more interaction with others and creative ideas in full flow. This could be the month when you begin to feel that life is beginning to move forward.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

The friendship area of your chart gets a well-earned boost from Jupiter this month, so try and take full advantage of this expansive energy. On 3 June Venus travels into the communication area of your chart, so use your persuasive charm to convey your ideas and needs. Look out on 24 June when Venus opposes Pluto – those requirements could turn into demands.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

For the first three weeks of the month your ruler Mercury is travelling backwards in your own sign, which can create problems in the communication area of your life. It’s important that you don’t become despondent with life’s trials and tribulations and try to focus on the positive: from 22 June, Mercury begins to move forward.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

The first week of June might feel like a metaphorical hangover from the previous month, but on 12 June Mars leaves your own sign, making you feel less tense. The full moon on 24 June is in your opposite sign, Capricorn, shedding a light on your relationships and how other people respond to you. Try not to over-analyse the motivations of others during this time.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

On 12 June Mars begins its transit through your own sign. This will ignite your passion and ambitions, but more importantly it will allow you to finally begin to concentrate on your own needs. Saturn is now moving retrograde in your solar 7th house, which means you could find that others are being their own worst enemies.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

Since your ruler is retrograde until 22 June it’s a time to tread carefully, making sure you don’t say the wrong things at the wrong time. This is easier said than done, but sometimes it’s okay to just allow pauses in speech – you don’t have to fill in the dead air in conversations with others. Important decisions regarding your future will take place at the end of the month.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

For the majority of the month Venus maintains its transit through Gemini – an air sign like yourself – which adds great charm and good communication skills for the coming weeks. For a brief period Jupiter is travelling in your solar 6th house, the placement of health and wellbeing. This is a good time to expand your horizons with new alternative health practices that have educational value as well.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

Jupiter’s ingress into your solar 5th house indicates a month of enjoyment and social activities that help you to create new opportunities in your self-development. This transit is going to give you insight into next year, when Jupiter will be travelling in your solar 5th house for 12 months. You had better get used to this energetic shift.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

On 20 June your ruler Jupiter begins to go backwards in the sky for the first time this year, and will continue to do so until the middle of October. When a planet goes retrograde it is a time to reflect and use wisdom when making major decisions – the planetary energy is still strong, but much more internal rather than external. Use the power!

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

The retrograde motion of your ruler Saturn may slow things down for you, but Venus is traveling in your 7th house, which rules partnerships. This will be a powerful month in which you are able to be diplomatic with those close to you. On 24 June we have a full moon in your own sign – expect endings and new beginnings.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

There is a great deal of planetary energy on the financial sector of your chart as Jupiter moves into your 2nd house. Sometimes there is a tendency to be quite self-indulgent when it comes to spending money under this configuration, so try to be restrained. On 12 June Mars moves into the partnership area of your chart – look out for some projected anger coming your way.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

On 20 June Jupiter goes backwards and on 25 June so does Neptune, so your two rulers are energetically going inward. You may feel like spending more time alone, reflecting and regrouping before the next spiritual insight. Mercury is also retrograde in the family sector of your chart: look out for some serious misunderstandings and communication blunders.

