Food for the Soul: Upside-down Almond, Orange and Coconut Cake from The Balanced Kitchen

Joanne Wood from The Balanced Kitchen shares healthy, vibrant vegetarian recipes perfect for this time of year. This feature was originally published in issue 175 of Kindred Spirit (May/June 2021)

Keep the feel-good vibe going to the end with this beautiful cake, light enough to ensure you feel comforted but not too full.

Upside-down Almond, Orange and Coconut Cake

Serves: 10

INGREDIENTS:

3 small oranges, sliced thinly

200g softened butter (150g for the cake, 50g for greasing the baking paper)

100g xylitol

4 large eggs, beaten

50ml plain yoghurt

150g spelt wholemeal flour

120g ground almonds

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

2 level tsp baking powder

METHOD:

Start by lining the bottom of a spring-form cake tin with the baking paper.

Using a clean paper towel, spread 50g of the softened butter on top of the baking paper in the tin.

Arrange the sliced orange slices, starting from the middle and working towards the edges, overlapping as needed to cover the bottom of the tin. Set to one side while you make the cake mixture.

Cream the remaining softened butter and xylitol together in a bowl.

Add the beaten eggs and yoghurt and whisk until incorporated.

Next, gradually whisk in the spelt flour, ground almonds, desiccated coconut and baking powder until you reach a smooth batter consistency.

Gently pour the batter on top of the arranged orange slices and spread evenly. It may help to pour the mixture in sections and use a spatula to gently smooth the batter over the oranges, so as not to disturb them.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 (160°C for fan-assisted ovens) for 45 minutes. Place a piece of foil over the cake during the last 10-15 minutes if the cake begins to brown too much.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes.

Once cooled, release the spring-release and lift away the edges from the tin.

Place a plate on top of the cake and quickly turn the cake so that the oranges are now on the top. Carefully peel the baking paper off to reveal the cake.

This recipe is best eaten on the day of making. If you store any uneaten cake in the fridge and find it has soaked up the juice from the orange slices, you can reheat the cake for 10-15 minutes to help dry it out again.