Your Numberscope for May 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

There’s a smell of optimism in the air. We’re walking through life with stimulated senses and heightened awareness. We experience altered perceptions, and are relating to ourselves and others differently. As situations break down, rigid mindsets release, allowing new energy to dynamically pulse through the solar system. Keep communicating, stay alert, and dance and sing along the path of the soul.

1

From the ashes of the past, new life springs forth. Reinvent yourself: get some new clothes, experiment with recipes or adopt a brand new attitude. Harness your unique gifts – nobody does it quite like you. Knowledge is power, so keep abreast of important news and issues and dive into life.

2

A simple kiss, a beautiful flower or the heat of the sun on the body opens the petals of your heart. Reflect on the power of spirit – you are guided from within. Help others, even by carrying out the simplest tasks to brighten someone’s day. Life feels intense, so focus on the facts and keep your mind on the job.

3

You will need to put in extra effort to ground ideas and projects. Yes, it’s great to be spontaneous and allow nature to take its course, but the mind is a powerful manifesting tool. Broaden your horizons. Learn a language, develop new skills or design your own exercise regime. Life is for the taking.

4

Experience is measured. Soul brings deep memories to the surface to be explored and understood. Loyalty counts, so be kind to your loved ones. Friends carry you through the great highs and lows of your mind and emotions. Painting, doodling, or writing down your feelings can help you to make sense of life on your own.

5

If you focus too much on the details, you’ll feel lost and confused. Go beyond the surface to really make a difference to life. Emptiness takes you into the corners of your mind and delivers a new reality. If disturbances rock the boat, take a broom and clear away the cobwebs. You’re expressing all your love and affection, and uplifting others.

6

Do something silly to express your sense of freedom. Choose actions that brighten up others’ days. Life turns the table on those that play dirty, so come clean. There are no judgments, only lessons that reveal true jewels of wisdom. Your emotions are near the surface; clear out the well by viewing the big picture.

7

Solitude provides valuable space to dig deep and gain clarity. Share your experiences of truth with the world. You’re restless for change and to experience diversity. Motivation comes from within. If you must carry out chores, play your favourite music or listen to an educational programme in the background. Lighten up your life.

8

This is a significant time for spiritual development and growth. Unexpected emotions or issues arise to thoroughly examine, using emotional intelligence as your guide. There may be a wake-up call regarding what you previously thought was fact. Success blossoms with humility. You are empowered to take life by the horns.

9

You do the decent thing as one of life’s little helpers, yet somehow you fail in your own expectations of yourself. Live in the minute – meditate, walk slowly, gaze up and inwards at the stars. Give yourself a chance to expand your awareness into something new. You make an instant hit through sexual and mental attraction as you express your passion.

11

You’re like a satellite with people orbiting around you – how do you make the right connection? There may be confusion between your instincts and common sense, but as long as you take responsibility for your actions, all is well. You’re highly volatile and changeable, with your nerves on edge – channel your energies creatively. Be flexible and adapt to new paradigms.

22

Spiritual will is driving you to create stability within your environment. Your goals may seem hit and miss at times, but courage and daring drive you on. All risks carry warning signs. You take pleasure in being useful – your main aim is to make a contribution. Love grabs you by the heart, so open your arms and let life flow in.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 28 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org

Facebook: @SoniaDucieNumerogy