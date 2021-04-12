Manifestation: How to Create Your Own Reality

For Kindred Spirit issue 175 (May/June, 2021), Royce Christyn shares his manifestation journey and explains how you can master the Law of Attraction

by Royce Christyn

I was 16 years old, but to this day I can still smell the chilled air floating gently in through the bedroom window, the snow-tinted aroma mingled with my nag champa incense. I was busy packing a massive suitcase, readying myself for what remains an incredible dream come true: I was moving more than 3,000 miles across the United States from just outside of Philadelphia to the clear, sunny skies and warm breezes of California. This was one of my first major manifestations: moving to Hollywood to become an actor.

It was January 2005, and while I was already very aware of the fact that you can create your own reality (and had become fairly adept at purposefully manifesting what I wanted in my life) I had only really begun to master the idea of creating my own reality two years prior. I had grown up with a mother and grandmother who had taught me what you would call the principles of manifestation from a very young age. The tools I learnt from my family (and then from my own obsessive studies when I moved to Los Angeles) are the reason I have been able to achieve so many of my dreams and wishes.

MASTERING MANIFESTATION

I have manifested all sorts of incredible things in my life: from being the lead guest star on the Disney Channel’s Emmy-Award winning sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place and acting in shows on Nickelodeon to directing and producing films like the hit documentary Out in The Open.

I manifested all of these things before I turned 25 years old, and I attribute all of these successes and more to the incredible manifesting tools in my Law of Attraction toolbox. My toolbox consists of many practices you have most likely heard of, mixed with an equal amount of easy, fun, self created activities.

I don’t believe that creating your own reality should ever feel stressful, dogmatic, or full of tiresome chores – because you might just create more of the same. Manifesting ought to be easy and fun. I was an avid reader and my mother used to give me some great things to read that inspired me on my journey to becoming a master manifestor – including some early editions of Kindred Spirit magazine.

When I was packing my suitcase on that magical winter morning, I knew I only had room for materials. There wasn’t a question in my mind that, as I began my journey to Hollywood, my suitcase must include the reading materials that changed my life and continued to do so with each read: namely, Excuse Me, Your Life is Waiting by Lynn Grabhorn and the two issues of Kindred Spirit I held closest to my heart (Autumn, 2000 and July/August, 2004).

If you have never really put much thought into manifestation, then this might be a unique moment for you, as you are literally reading a manifestation of a deep desire of mine from the age of 13: to have my own article featured in Kindred Spirit. I wanted to impact people of all ages the way that this very magazine impacted both my mother and I over the years.

Now, I want to be completely clear about one thing: Kindred Spirit had no idea about any of this when they first spoke with my publicist Elaine Harrison. That is what made this particular manifestation of mine so magical for me. This entire scenario – which includes you reading this – beautifully illustrates an important key to keep in mind when it comes to learning how to create the reality of your dreams: forget the timing of things, because whatever it is you desire will manifest at precisely the best time. Sometimes that can be almost instantaneously, and sometimes it can be years from when you first made clear to the Universe what it is you desire…

