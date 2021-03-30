Your Numberscope for April 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Nature is brimming with colour – optimism grows. We are one world with many rich cultures to inspire creative diversity. Let go of judgement and allow a fresh approach to deliver a new foundation for us all to prosper and grow. Cultivate roses if you want love to blossom. Be compassionate; offer praise where it’s due. Develop patience and endurance.

1

Renew your driving licence, your passport or your educational tools if you want to ‘travel’ places. Examine all the seeds you are sowing. Sometimes you need to take risks – to communicate how you feel instead of avoiding challenges. Stubbornness may be broken by a torrent of emotion. Think carefully before proceeding. A new structure is being formed.

2

Do you care about the planet? Politics? Animals? Do you spend enough time caring for yourself and getting your own needs met? A cup of tea solves problems because it relaxes your mind and uplifts your spirit. A walk in the park or an exercise workout also clears the cobwebs away. Allow space to be receptive to life. Developing a strong inner relationship deepens emotional security.

3

You can be certain of change. The ebb and flow of relationships, the moods, emotions, thoughts and actions of everyday life. You are being thoroughly reminded that the whole of life evolves in cycles. Each day provides opportunities to revise and clear past misunderstandings, and to bring more joy into your life. Completion leads to new beginnings. Life is abundant.

4

All your hard work pays off – there is a clearing away of the past and an enhanced deeper connection to life. You see things in a new light. Set yourself mental challenges such as building your own computer system, mastering a language or regulating your weight. Friendships strengthen – try new things together like kite-flying or cycling to see new views.

5

You push yourself beyond your boundaries and try hard to improve life for others. You enjoy DIY because it adds life to your environment. If you get to sit around for a while, learn a new skill or listen to educational programmes. Your soul is rising and opening up to new levels of consciousness. Connect through meditation, gazing at nature, or melting into your lover’s eyes.

6

Feeding your soul is the foundation for happiness and growth. Learn to listen to your inner self and find balance and harmony between earning money and happiness. It’s a reflective time. You are receptive and listening to others’ knowledge and wisdom. Transform your love life by stimulating your senses. Manage your time sensibly.

7

It’s a good time for research and enhancing practical skills. Find your passion, delve deep into the knowledge that others have written and stretch your brain. You are thirsty for intellectual and spiritual knowledge and drink it in. However, experience is the key. Pass on your wisdom. Make somebody’s day special by doing a small act of kindness. You can make a difference.

8

You like things the way you want it, but it’s essential to follow the rules. Spiritual values differ from the material world but they teach the same lessons – personal responsibility. Reorganising your thoughts and your day into compartments will work for a while, but chaos is needed to help you realign and find your centre. A sudden surprise takes you out of yourself and clears your vision.

9

Life constantly reveals incredible information that makes you see things from a completely different angle. At times you hardly recognise yourself and how much you have changed. Give yourself credit for relentlessly following your own inner wisdom. At work and home you strive to do better, and within you strive to be a better person. It inspires others.

11

Follow your own inner inspiration rather than listening to a guru. Spirit channels clear messages if you are willing to listen. Your higher perception and telepathy is acute – relate new information to your soul so that you receive a clear picture. You gain insights into practical problems and then communicate what needs to be done. Allow room for everyone to have their say.

22

What is your soul’s desire? What do you ache for? Your inner and outer self are yearning to meet and support each other to live a fulfilled life. Do you leave others to do the washing up after they’ve cooked the meal or do you share in the duties? Care and consideration are needed to make the world go around. Use your skills.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

