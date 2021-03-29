Your Astrology Forecast for April 2021

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allen reveals what’s written in the stars for April in 2021

Key Astrological Dates

13 March New Moon in Pisces, 23 degrees

21 March Sun enters Aries, Spring Equinox

28 March Full Moon in Libra, 8 degrees

Aries

20 March – 20 April

Your ruler Mars travels in the third solar house until 24 April, when it enters your solar 4th house. Look out for new dynamics emerging from family members at this time. From 20 April, Venus is travelling in the financial aspects of your chart – there is an impulsive element to the Rams which could spill into how you look after your money at this time, so try not to overspend.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

It’s important that we delve into what really motivates us. There is such a lot of twelfth house activity in your chart, relating to the unconscious and the hidden depths of our soul. From 20 April the Sun enters your own sign, and will begin to shed a lot of light on those inner motivations. Just like switching on a light bulb in a very dark room, be careful of the shadows cast.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

This month promises to be a highly active four weeks. Your planetary ruler Mercury transits through three signs of the zodiac this month: Pisces, Aries, and Taurus. Being involved in groups and the collective will help to direct this energy in a fruitful way, but be aware that sometimes we can get caught up in projects that expect too much from us at one time. Know your boundaries.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

This is the month in which your attention should be on your work and career aspirations, as the Sun travels in your solar 10th house. The planet Venus is also in the career sector of your birth chart for the majority of the month, which can indicate that your superiors are open to some of your ideas and your diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

The fiery energy of Aries suits the zodiac sign of the lion – it knows where it stands in terms of positivity and action. This is a month in which you might be looking at educational resources or vocational experience to further expand your horizons. This is a response to Uranus, which over the last year and half has been transiting in your 10th house. Expansion is the key.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

There is a sense of urgency to April as you seek to improve your current circumstances in education and work. This is especially prevalent towards the end of the month, as both Mercury and the Sun meet in your solar 9th house. This can help you to be much more experimental and impulsive in your decisions , just make sure that are the right ones for you.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

Sometimes in life we have to allow others to make mistakes so that they learn about themselves, and be there to support them. Over the next four weeks, you may feel that you are doing much more supporting and advising than you normally would. However, by doing so, it allows you to be much more mindful of your own inner developments.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

If the previous month was about self-reliance, then this is going to be an April that should teach you about connecting and responding to others in a different way than you have in the past. On 26 April is a full moon in your own sign, helping you to have a better understanding of your own emotional needs and wants. If you are open to inner work, you can begin to push forward with your dreams.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

The planet Mars travels in your 7th house, dominating relationships and how you deal with other people’s expectations of you. The archers of the zodiac like their freedom and resent being restricted by the demands of others, but this is a month in which you could find yourself having to be creative and reserved when fighting back.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

As we move into spring your planetary ruler Saturn continues to link up with Uranus, Mercury, and Venus – a potent combination that enlivens your social life. The key to understanding the next four weeks is to be aware that there is a lot that’s happening in the background, meaning not all is what it first seems.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

As in the previous month, the foundations of your life are starting to take a different shape than you created before. This can feel destabilising at times, but this will be a major point of self-development and maturity. Both of your planetary rulers, Saturn and Uranus, are being activated to each other in a positive aspect. Look out for the signs and symbols.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

Any spiritual practice or educational courses that deal with the unconscious, psychology and dream interpretation (to name a few) will appeal at this time. This month and throughout 2021, Pisces will be learning more about themselves and what drives them. We could find a lot of noticeably more confident fish suddenly appearing in all our lives.

Find out more:

Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website:

demianallan.com