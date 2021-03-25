How to Let the Universe Surprise & Delight You Every Day

Discover how to let the universe surprise you with author, Life Coach and Law of Attraction Practitioner Judy Luca

Don’t you just love surprises? I know I do. The Universe is always ready to surprise and delight you and it is always on your side. It may not always feel like it but things don’t happen TO you, they happen FOR you. The Universe is always expanding, always moving into a greater expression of itself, always moving into good and more good. If it wasn’t expanding into more good it would destroy itself – so it must move forward. Life works the same for you. You are always moving into more good. You are always moving into a fuller expression of yourself.

We all go through ups and downs, things that challenge us, and things that we think may even break us, but when we come through them we find out just how strong we really are. We all have trials and tribulations that can teach us and move us to become who we are meant to be. There are detours and roadblocks that often move us in a different direction or onto a completely new path. Life can sometimes throw us a curveball when we least expect it.

Your life experiences aren’t meant to sabotage you. They are meant to strengthen you and as you learn from those ups and downs, you grow. Those challenges help you see how strong you are. The trials and tribulations you go through often teach you valuable lessons quickly. The roadblocks and detours can expand your comfort zone and point you in the right direction, leading you to where you are meant to be. Learn to see everything as a clue pointing you in the right direction. See everyone as a teacher helping you find meaning in things and guiding you on your way.

Nothing in life has meaning except the meaning we give to it. We are the ones that give meaning to everything that happens in our life. We are making it all up. Two people can have the same experience and get very different meanings from it. I am reminded of identical twins who were brought up with an abusive, alcoholic father. One son grew up to be successful and happy in his life while the other became a miserable alcoholic. When each was asked why, the successful son said, “I had an alcoholic father and did not want to end up like him. I did not want my children to go through the difficulties that I experienced.” The other son said, “I had an alcoholic father. What else could I do?” One used the experience as a reason to rise above and reach his full potential, while the other used it as a reason to limit himself. When faced with a problem, ask yourself “What did I make that mean?” Use each experience in your life to find meaning and to learn and grow from.

When you find the meaning or the lesson in everything, you can give thanks for the wisdom and live in a state of gratitude. As you live in gratitude, you raise your vibration – and as you raise your vibration, you send a signal to the Universe saying you are ready for more good to come into your life. The Universe responds by giving you more things to be grateful for. It opens doors that you hadn’t even seen before. Inspiration and ideas flow to you. Synchronicity happens regularly. There is always something to be grateful for.

Try this: Each night as you lie in bed, think of three things that went well that day and give thanks. Be grateful for everything, even the little things. When you live in gratitude, the Universe will bring wonderful surprises your way.

Strengthen your connection to the miracles of the Divine through meditation and prayer, or by doing things that inspire you and allow your creativity to flow easily and effortlessly. Inspiration comes from Source and lets you know that the connection is clear and that energy is flowing freely. When the energy is flowing freely, new opportunities appear and doors magically open. Go into the silence. Here, you can hear the guidance from your soul and your inner knowing which will lead you to good and more good.

Surrender to the Universe and it will bring you glorious gifts. Surrender by trusting in the Goodness of the Universe. Have faith that you are exactly where you are meant to be now, knowing that everything is leading you to a better tomorrow. Learn to love yourself – the wounded child within, the enlightened being you are at your core, and everything in between. Let go of controlling everything. You can’t control everything but you can control how you respond to everything – so focus on your responses.

Find the courage to try new things to expand your comfort zone. Let yourself be vulnerable by taking chances. Challenge your beliefs. Many of them have been passed down to you for generations, or you adopted them from your friends. Examine your beliefs and discard the ones that limit your potential. Embrace new empowering beliefs about yourself and the world that will take you higher. Some examples of beliefs to embrace and repeat every day are “The Universe is always FOR me” and “I am worthy of all the good Life has to offer.”

It can be scary to surrender, scary to trust, scary to let go of control, scary to let yourself be vulnerable, and scary to expand your comfort zone – but you are stronger than you know, so let yourself be brave. Be brave enough to know there are endless possibilities that Life has in store for you. Brave enough to see the Love and the Light that is the Truth of who you are. Brave enough to love yourself completely right here, right now. Brave enough to let go and surrender to the magnificence of the Universe.

The Universe has so much in store for you. Being brought up in the middle of five brothers, I used to think that surrender was a sign of weakness, but when you surrender to the Universe you allow magic to flow into your life. Surrender is the bravest thing you can do. Surrender is having complete faith and trust in the Divine. As you surrender, the Universe will reward you by sending you things that will surprise and delight you every day.

About the author:

Judy Luca is an author living in the Boston area with over 20 adult and children’s books. Visit her author page here. She is also a Life Coach, touching and transforming lives with pure unconditional love. Ms. Luca is Certified in Positive Psychology, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming), and is a Law of Attraction Practitioner and a Reiki Master. She inspires people from around the world with her books, Facebook Page and website.