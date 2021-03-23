The Destiny and Signs of God: Spiritual Psychoanalysis

This is a sponsored post. For more details about advertising with Kindred Spirit, please click here

There are epic stories which can plunge many writings into shade. They are large bodies of work with passionate themes of grandeur and heroism. My work varies enormously in scope and attitude from all those books, as it is only a humble view of my first steps to a spiritual psychoanalysis and my personal unmediated interaction with God.

My book contains a poignant set of addictively chronicled teachings about our communication with God in person and shows how we can mobilise ourselves to get the answers to so many situations in our lives. Who are we? Where do we come from and where do we go? How can the paths we choose determine the destiny of our lives?

I am a psychiatrist with professional experience from different countries where I was the only specialist in the territories, which had between 150,000 and 250,000 inhabitants. I have life experience in four different countries. I went through the biggest economic crises that have ever existed. I have started from scratch several times. And by God’s will, I was assigned with the mission of creating a spiritual psychoanalysis. For that purpose, God deprived me of my own stability and wholeness and left me at a crossroads, faced with irresistible temptations. And to be a master scribbler of this book, notwithstanding the hardships of life we went through, He persuaded me to sacrifice half of my life and abandon what I had cherished and prized the most, which I unreservedly did from June 2012 to December 2017.

Barely had I finished my topics and carefully examined my text than my eyes fell on Neale Donald Walsch’s Conversations with God. As I was reading it, I noticed that the whole narration in my book had already been presented by Neale Donald Walsch in the 1990s. Why was God determined that I should write my book when He had sent a message about His kingdom two decades before?

I quickly came to realise that my vision was compatible with Neale Donald Walsch’s works, and what I wrote was a new way of viewing the world and ourselves – a spiritual psychoanalysis founded on a daring form of thinking called spiritual thinking.

Neale Donald Walsch’s method was unique. It was a way in which only God could conduct a communication. Unlike his work, my book develops a technique of communication with the Lord accessible for the entire world – one that we all can acquire if we truly want, a unique way of interrelation that enables direct contact with the Lord, with no brokers or middlemen or translators other than ourselves. Neale Donald Walsch’s approach is limited to the Almighty, to our interrelations as human souls, and to the connection between two seemingly incomparable things – the spirit and the matter.

In my book, readers will find specific solutions to save themselves and our civilisation from the nightmare of the material life.

Spiritual psychoanalysis involves techniques of communication with God, relationships between the spirit and the matter, and means of changing the material thinking into a spiritual thinking that would herald a new era of the planet. It deals with psychiatry and psychology, and with adolescents, the young, and all those who are ready to change their way of material life into a spiritual one. Also, it could be a good start to redirect the course of our civilisation in its entirety.

Whether I am right or wrong, my theories are just a first stage in our relation with the spiritual world, and I hope they will mark the nascence of a new spiritual future for our civilisation.

This book is the first step in the connection between science and spirituality. It is a book that could awaken scientists to reality, especially psychiatrists, psychologists and psychoanalysts, who should introduce scientific spirituality into their research. Those who will continue to stay this course will be rewarded with full answers to their questions.

Ionel Rotaru was born in the Republic of Moldova. He graduated from medical school and became a psychiatrist. Following the economic crisis and many confrontations with different life situations, Ionel learnt to communicate directly with God and to write this book.

