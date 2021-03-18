Delicious Springtime Eats on a Budget

Think eating vegan has to break the bank? This mouth-watering recipe will prove you wrong from author of Broke Vegan, Saskia Sidey

BUDGET HOME-STYLE DHAL

A basic dhal that is great topped with a little roughly chopped tomato and coriander. If you’re really struggling for cash you can leave out the ginger, coriander and tomatoes and it will still be just as delicious. This recipe does not include a tadka (freshly toasted whole spices in oil served on top) – if you’d like to add that, fry whole coriander seeds, cumin seeds, mustard seeds and fresh curry leaves in a little ﬂavourless oil for 1 minute until fragrant. Try adding coconut milk in place of the water, use different lentil varieties, throw in some ﬁnely chopped chillies or stir through some spinach at the end…dhal is the perfect dish to experiment with.

SERVES 6

1 tablespoon flavourless oil 2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed large handful of coriander,

stalks finely chopped,

leaves reserved to garnish 20 g (3/4 oz) fresh root ginger,

peeled and grated

1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 teaspoon garam masala 300 g (10 oz) red lentils,

washed and drained

2 tomatoes or a handful of

cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 litre (13/4 pints) water or

vegan stock

2 tablespoons lemon juice salt and pepper

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions and a pinch of salt and cook for 8–10 minutes until soft and translucent. Add the garlic, coriander stalks and ginger and cook for 2 minutes more.

Add the turmeric and garam masala and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

Tip in the lentils and half the tomatoes. Stir to combine, then pour in the measured water or stock.

Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 25–30 minutes until the lentils are tender, stirring occasionally.

Season the dhal with the lemon juice and salt and pepper. Top with the remaining chopped tomato and the coriander leaves. This will keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days and also freezes well.

Article taken from issue 174: March/April 2021.

Recipe from Broke Vegan: Over 100 plant-based recipes that don’t cost the earth by Saskia Sidey (£12.99, Hamlyn, www.octopusbooks.co.uk) https://tinyurl.com/dh6uvk3w