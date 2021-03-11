Raising Your Vibes

Crystal Reiki Healer and author of Raise Your Vibes! Athena Bahri explains how to shift your own energy and mindset to one of love, happiness and vitality

As the world emerges into a new normal, many of us wonder what that will look like. There are events in life that change the course of how we interact with others, view ourselves, carry out daily tasks and communicate with loved ones. The pandemic has certainly been a game-changer.

We’ve had an amazing silver lining to this storm cloud: the opportunity to pause and reflect, to do the self-care practices many of us have put off for years, to manifest and meditate, to take our health into our own hands, and to do some serious soul searching for our divine purpose in this life. With lockdowns and huge shifts to daily activities, we have all had a chance to turn in and tune in to what drives our souls.

Suddenly the little things in life like looking up at the moon: taking long walks, clearing away clutter, journaling out our goals and wishes, and reconnecting with loved ones have recaptured our hearts. All of these little things and the spotlight on health have allowed us to see and search for what we can do on our own time to raise our vibration and stay healthy.

We now know how stress releases hormones in the physical body, wreaking havoc on our energetic system. Imagine what positive thought can do for you emotionally, physically and spiritually. Raise Your Vibes! Energy Self-Healing for Everyone is a wonderful guide to helping you take your power back in a world seemingly gone mad. Learn how to shift your own energy and mindset to one of love, happiness, and vitality. With something as simple as a shift in vibration, you too will see your lessons as blessings.

Finding silver linings

So, how do you see the silver lining in the dark and bring that light back to your world? What better than starting with a little candle you’ve had tucked away in a drawer? Intention candles are a beautiful way to not only symbolically (and literally) bring light to your world but as little beacons of light to send your intentions, wishes, and dreams out to the universe. The colour of your candle can bring in that extra touch of magic too, but for now, just use what you have on hand.

Carve your name and your wishes (love, healing, money, a new job) into the wax of an unused candle and as you light it, hold your intention in mind. Set a crystal you love next to it for that extra bit of energy, or light a bay leaf with a wish written on it (they are so magical!). If you’re using a large candle, you can relight it any time you need that energy.

Well before the pandemic, I was given an opportunity to do my own soul searching while locked down in recovery from a major surgery. After living with debilitating pain for 16 years, it had finally came to a head and I was quite literally stowed away in my healing room. I didn’t realise it at the time, but I myself would be healing in this space.

Much like the pandemic, it was a struggle at first: isolating, lonely and full of tears, pain, and fear. But during this time of reflection and healing, I found this alone time to be a gift; a silver lining. I took my power back with Reiki and energy healing tools. I freed myself of years of medication side effects, created shower meditations, vision boards, slept with crystals, balanced my chakras and opened my heart and soul to the wonders and gifts the universe.

I used this new gift of wellness to help loved ones overcome the chains of cancer and clients from around the world release grief, overcome anxiety, and raise their vibration. I am honored to share with you the gift of energy healing, grateful to channel my energy and tools into a space that can serve as a light to those living without hope, embarking on a spiritual path, and overcoming life’s struggles. I welcome you to the world of energy healing that you too may take your health and wellbeing into your own hands, creating a life you love and can feel proud of.

Every journey begins with one step forward. Let us start this one on a positive with our best foot forward by creating your own gratitude practice. This powerful vibration can bring even the darkest moments back to the light. Gratitude is one of the best and easiest things you can do for yourself. When you begin or finish your day being in a state of gratitude, your entire world shifts into the positive. Showing gratitude for the blessings in your life each day does two things: it raises your vibration and helps you move forward from a place of love.

We all tend to focus on our worries and our troubles, stressing ourselves out before anything even happens or worse, getting lost in the midst of them. Imagine how different your life will look when you focus on the positive things in your life. Take a moment out of your day to list off three things you’re grateful for and watch as your entire vibration shifts to the positive. Empower yourself to live a magical life with the tools to balance your chakras, manifest positive change, connect with angels, and enjoy a life you love. We are all connected and when you are healthy and happy, everyone around you will vibrate higher.

Let us all come back to the world better than we left it, lessons learnt, loved ones nourished, with self care a new priority. With the fun and easy to follow tools and rituals within Raise your Vibes! you will learn how to shift your own energy and mindset to one of love, happiness and vitality. With something as simple as a shift in vibration, you too will see your lessons as blessings. Let 2021 be the year we all live healthier, happier and raise our vibes.

Below is a look at an excerpt from Raise Your Vibes! to help you get you started.

Practicing Gratitude

Every day, before I do anything else, I take a moment to give thanks for all the wonderful things, people, and events in my life. I get to wake up feeling amazing, open to the possibility and opportunities to make my world even better. I have three kids to get ready for school in the morning, so I totally understand the urgency to get moving, yet taking a moment to pause and give thanks is still my number one priority. Afterall, a happy mom/dad a happy mom is what every child needs in their life.

So, forget all those stresses for a moment and put gratitude at the forefront of your mind. Start with the little things – they say these are the things that count, after all. Close each gratitude ritual with ‘Thank you’, as an acknowledgement and a conclusion. Whether you are saying thank you to yourself, God or the Universe doesn’t matter so much as the intention.

Morning Practice

As soon as you open your eyes, you can begin! Before you do anything else (use the bathroom, look at your phone, or get out of bed), lay there and take a moment to name three to five different things you are grateful for. You can of course add in more, but this is a beautiful starting point, especially if you’re short on time, which in the beginning you’ll feel like you are. Begin with the words, ‘I am so grateful…’ for each thing you list and finish the ritual with a simple ‘Thank you.’

About the author:

Athena Bahri is a certified Reiki Master, Crystal Reiki Master and chakra healer, and the creator of Crystal Reiki Healer, one of the fastest-growing online presences in the field. In addition to creating content for Instagram and her website, Athena contributes to podcasts and radio shows, and performs Reiki healing locally in California as well as reaching people around the globe via distance healing.

crystalreikihealer.com