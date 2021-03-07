Nature’s Craft: Spells for the Month of Luck and Possibility

In this month’s Nature’s Craft, Tudorbeth looks at rituals and spells for the month of March

March roars in like a lion and goes out like a lamb – or vice versa. In this wonderful month bright yellow daffodils herald the changing season and we embrace Ostara, St. Patrick’s Day, St. David’s Day, the Vernal Equinox and Mothering Sunday among many others. It’s no surprise that one of its colour correspondences for March is yellow.

The Vernal Equinox, or Spring Equinox, is such a powerful day of change. It is one of those incredible magical days of the year. Anything that combines celestial events such as heaven and earth always gives an added boost to your intentions, magic, or spells. So, when it is the Vernal Equinox on March 20 this year, 2021, do something extra with your spellweaving.

It is also a good day to cast a spell for the first time if you have never cast a spell before. There is a certain type of energy that comes with the Vernal Equinox that is also rather protective and innocent. The Autumnal Equinox is rather more determined and powerful, and I wouldn’t necessarily advise a new practitioner to cast their first spell using these powerful energies. Check back through this column to the earliest when I talk about protection and how important it is.

The Very First Spell

Have a go at utilising the energy of the Vernal Equinox by wishing for something that you really want. Start small and its just for you, perhaps cast a spell for something that you lost, or something that you need. Do not involve anyone else in this spell and do not cast a spell on anyone who has not asked for it or doesn’t know about the spell.

Depending on your intention, cast this spell on the morning of the equinox. Write down on a piece of paper what it is you’ve lost or need, using just one word. Then light a yellow candle and turn your palms open and upwards towards the heavens and say:

Bring to me what is lost.

Show me what I have forgot.

All on this day of the Equinox.

Then roll up the paper upon which is written what you want, close your eyes and focus on that one thing. You might suddenly get a flash of inspiration where it is, or you might be given the answer of what you need to do to get what you want. Afterwards, extinguish the candle and go about your day. Try not to think about it – just let the universe work its magic for the next 24 hours of the Vernal Equinox. After, burn, bury or wash the paper with your one-word intention on.

Lucky Month

March is also a month which corresponds to luck and to earth magic in particular. That includes all elementals who are earth elementals such as Leprechauns, elves, nymphs, pixies, and wood sprites. The crystal correspondences for this month are moss agate, emeralds, and Citrine. Its harmonising correspondence number is three.

Channel the lucky energy by making a lucky bag and hang it anywhere in the house if you work from home or carry it with you in your purse or car.

Lucky Bag

On a small piece of paper, write your intention with a green pen. Mix a pinch of allspice and a pinch of nutmeg with a drop of water. Mix with your index finger and after create a streak on the back of the paper and say:

This substance of nature

Bound this parchment.

My command upon written luck I implore.

Universe, please give me more.

After, roll up the paper like a little scroll and tie with a green ribbon and place in a small green bag. Also place a piece of jewellery belonging to you in the bag and a stone, preferably moss agate. Then tie your bag and as you do say:

My will be done, universe hear my plea.

An it harm none, so mote it be.

Penny for Luck

Here is another luck spell, this time involving a penny. Always keep this luck penny handy to remind you of the good luck around you and which you can tap into.

Take a penny out of your wallet or purse or better still, use a penny that you find. Hold it in your hands, touch it, feel it and hold it near your heart, then near your third eye, which is situated just above the middle of your eyebrows.

Then, holding it in your hands, say:

A penny for luck.

A penny for luck.

A penny for luck.

Goddesses grant me luck.

There you have it, the magical month of March. A month of possibilities and luck. Harness it and use it to the best of your advantage. Always check out the previous columns as they also have ideas and further correspondences if you get stuck at making your own spells.

Blessed be, and see you next month.

About the author:

Tudorbeth has been a practicing Hedgewitch for over 30 years and is the writer of over 40 books on witchcraft. Her latest is The Hedgewitch’s Little Book of Spells, Charms & Brews (£12.72/$16.99, Llewellyn Publishers), available from 8 June 2021.

