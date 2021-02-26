Your Numberscope for March 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

The birds are singing and the joy of spring allows us to imprint the air with a renewed sense of hope and vitality. Rivers change course quickly. We can enter the rapids with an astute mind and spiritual will in order to make the best of our lives. The Equinox aligns us to service. Love and generosity uplift, so keep giving.

1

March ahead with a strong rhythm and the whole of life realigns. If you feel off-centre, learn to withdraw into your soul and ask for spiritual guidance. You may be drawn to crystals to help you connect with qualities you need right now. Look for inner strength and empower others to discover their own purpose in life.

2

You’re relating to life in a new way, seeing things from the view of others and awakening spiritually. Your imagination is taking you to new highs and stimulating mind growth; actions speak louder than words. Bathing your skin in brilliant daylight can help uplift your mind and calm fragile emotions. Warm words go a long way. See the best in people.

3

You’re fickle and changeable. Where is the sparkle in your life? You’re indulging in jewellery, makeup, dressing up and playing games. You’re experimenting with different perfumes or aftershaves to make yourself attractive. Like bees around a honey pot, you’re buzzing and enjoying all the attention. Take situations with a pinch of salt but act on your responsibilities.

4

You’ve built your castle and now the walls are crumbling, yet allowing for change. Learn to breathe. Become aware of your thoughts. Do they uplift or drain your batteries? A breath of fresh air is needed to lead you on to new horizons. Keep communicating.

5

You’re on the run looking for new recipes, new ideas to stimulate your mind, and for more freedom and spontaneity. Boredom is death. You may be intent on climbing the ladder for success, but your gifts naturally speak for themselves. Stand in your power and allow your soul to express its deeper insights. Art, music, psychology, documentaries and people-watching keep you occupied.

6

Falling in love? You want to be in control, yet you’re spinning into orbit. New plans fall into place and bear fruit if you’ve put in the effort. Be strong and embrace deep feelings. Be prepared to go all the way, leaving no stone unturned. Manage your time to include work, rest and play.

7

You’re showing a good understanding and grasp of a situation. You can run but can’t hide from important lessons. Reflect on things that will make your life better. Be spontaneous. Make your dreams come true, but be realistic about your achievements. Empower others to communicate openly and honestly.

8

You’re diving into life full of joy, magnetism and vitality. Success comes with a price – if you ransom one area of your life to enhance another, ask yourself why. You’re searching for as many answers as you can to get to the root cause. Digging deep into your resources helps you to ride the wave. It’s intense, yet mentally stimulating.

9

You’re perfectly compliant when your soul is shining at its best. At other times you’re pointing your finger and throwing your weight around. Forgive yourself – nobody’s perfect – and learn from experience. Friends call on you for advice because you see beyond the surface. Be kind to yourself too. Sexual passion runs high. Channel your creativity into worthwhile ventures.

11

You’re a firecracker, bursting with originality and spreading the inner spark of light to all you meet. Love oozes out of your skin and bonds are formed with like-minded souls. Be aware of the words you use – they have power and influence of their own. Details are important, so iron out differences with others by reflecting and listening carefully.

22

Other worlds collide, making you aware that there’s more than one road to success. You may put up barriers to stop you from feeling too much. If you feel the heaviness of structure and authority in daily life, reflect on the idea that soul pours forth wisdom and sets you free. Compromise and cooperation breed joy and contentment.

