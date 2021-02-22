Your Astrology Forecast for March 2021

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allen reveals what’s written in the stars for March in 2021

I am always a big fan of spring. This is mainly because it represents the start of the astrological wheel, but also because it feels like a new cycle for us all. At the start of the year was the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius – another new cycle – and this theme continues over the next two months.

Mars will spend most of its time in the zodiac sign of Gemini in a combination that usually brings about confrontation in regard to short distance travel, siblings and all forms of communication. The ongoing square aspect between Saturn and Uranus is pushing us all to break our own boundaries, but sometimes we can create change for change’s sake, leading to destabilisation and chaos in an extreme case.

As they say, everything in moderation is probably best – but who can follow those rules in times like this?

Key Astrological Dates

13 March New Moon in Pisces, 23 degrees

21 March Sun enters Aries, Spring Equinox

28 March Full Moon in Libra, 8 degrees

Aries

20 March – 20 April

Many this month will be looking at you for some kind of leadership. You are a natural leader who shows confidence and a strong ability to focus on the job. On 21 March is the Spring Equinox, during which the Sun starts to travel in your own zodiac sign. This should lead to a well-earned boost to your overall energy levels.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

Sometimes in life we have to be adaptable and creative. The Bulls are known for being stubborn and fixated on routines, but this is not the month to be set in your ways. Your planetary ruler Venus is placed in the friendship zone of your chart, meaning opportunities can arise if you remain open to changes from those close to you. Those changes just may have profound effects on your current life.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

Career developments will be the centre of your focus this month, as there is a lot of planetary activity in your solar 10th house. However, there could be a lot of smoke and mirrors in terms of the motivations of others. Try not to get yourself worked up trying to figure out what colleagues are up to: this is not the time. Instead, try to remain focused on the job at hand and step back from any dramas that occur in the work arena.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

The Sun is travelling in the adventurous zone of your chart, igniting your passion for holidays abroad , exotic retreats and new spiritual insights. This also helps bring your focus towards the full moon on 28 March. Illuminating the home and family area of your chart, this might bring about a period of emotional endings and new beginnings.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

Friendship is a key feature of the next four weeks, with the planet Mars transiting your 11th house of groups and societies. Mars is a planet that likes to be direct, and in March it will be travelling in the zodiac sign of the twins Gemini – a sign of duality. This will mean compromise when it comes to certain friends and colleagues in order for you to maintain peace and harmony.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

The focus is going to be on relationships over the next four weeks, especially from 16 March as your ruler Mercury travels in your 7th house. This is the house of other people and in particular partners, either romantic or business-orientated. Bear in mind that most of the time we have no control over how people view us, and sometimes we just have to trust those close to us.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

For the first half of the month your planetary ruler Venus is in your solar 6th house, which rules service to others and your general health. On 22 March Venus moves into the relationship area of your chart, creating a sense of peace and diplomacy when dealing with those close to you. This also means that others will be receptive to you and your ideas for the future.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

This might feel like a month during which you feel emotionally overwhelmed, in particular by other people’s demands and needs. One way of side-stepping this is not to get involved and to be objective instead of too engrossed in the dramas of those around you. This is a period in your life when you will have to play the role of the grown-up, not the child.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

Your ruler Jupiter is going to be connecting in a positive way with the planet of action Mars during the next four weeks. You’ve always been a person that will give your opinion to others, whether they asked or not. With Mars joining in the party, you could find yourself being much more direct than usual.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

The phrase ‘clash of the titans’ may come to mind as your ruler Saturn meets up with Uranus in the sky. Luckily for you, this is a positive thing, helping to create new and exciting opportunities for you if you remain open and adaptable. This will manifest in the work area of your chart as Mars travels in your solar 6th house from 4 March, helping you with the courage of your convictions.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

What a month for you Aquarians! What a year as well – there is so much planetary activity going on around you that the only thing you can rely on is change. Most Aquarians will revel in this – some might be a bit nervous, but what you must remember is that life is about feeling alive and being in the present moment. Begin to take that philosophy forward.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

For most of the month the Sun is in your own sign, which from an astrological perspective is the start of your new year. The big news is that your traditional ruler Jupiter is now travelling in your solar 12th house, working on a deeper level with your hopes, dreams and wishes. This increases your intuition and self-understanding – something Pisces love to indulge in.

